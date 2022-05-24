ONTARIO — When they make their way back to school this fall, children in some local neighborhoods will see improvements along pedestrian pathways. This is thanks to a Safe Routes to School construction grant awarded to the city by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The city’s application for the competitive grant program includes routes to three schools, May Roberts and Alameda elementary schools and Ontario Middle School. The project is out for bid until June 2, and is expected to be underway this summer, according a news release from the city on May 20.
“The city of Ontario is looking forward to seeing this project completed for our community,” the release reads.
Overall, ODOT received 99 applications for this funding cycle and awarded 43 projects totaling $28.3 million. The projects are said to support under-resourced communities in constructing safer routes on which to walk, bike and roll.
The expected cost for Ontario’s project is $448,659 and the grant is not to exceed $358,931. The city will pay for its portion of the project match from the Street Fund.
The aim of the improvements is “to provide a safe and continuous route for students and pedestrians from home to school.” In order to do that, Ontario’s project includes design and construction of new sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, crosswalks and signs.
Pathways will be improved on a portion of Northwest Sixth Street for those en route to or from May Roberts or the middle school, and along Southwest 12th Street and Alameda Drive for those en route to or from Alameda. The routes were identified as high-priority projects by the city and Ontario School District administrators, due to frequent use and required safety from traffic, according to the release.
“Making improvements to infrastructure encourages families to walk and roll to school with their kids. Walking, bicycling, skating, scooting, and rolling to and from school are excellent ways to add physical activity into your daily routine,” reads a news release from the city on May 20.
It also helps “create driver awareness in school zones, reduces traffic pollution and congestion which improves air quality, and well-maintained routes calm traffic and reduce collisions which increases safety for all,” the release states.
The grant includes money for community outreach as well as to provide educational materials to students and residents about safe walking, biking and driving practices.
According to a history of the Safe Routes to School Program, the state’s efforts to help provide those routes stretches back to 2001, when the first bill was passed which pushed local officials to look at the matter. The grant funding arm of the program has been helping communities since 2008. Funding for the construction and education components of the program are expected to increase respectively $15 million annually in 2023 and $1.33 million annually in 2024.
According to statistics from the Oregon Safe Routes program, children today are far less active in this day and age than in years past. Data suggests there are only 15% of students walking or biking to school nowadays as compared to 50% in 1969. Reasons cited by parents for not allowing their children to travel that route include safety of intersections, and the speed and amount of traffic along the way.
In addition to improved health, data points out how children who are physically active tend to have better grades and fewer absences.
