Oregon: 3, 2, 1, GO!

ONTARIO
All fall sports are a go for Malheur County schools now that Malheur County has moved into the “moderate risk” category in regards to COVID-19 case counts.
With the movement into a lower risk category, this means there can be up to 100 people inside gyms and that is officially a green light for volleyball teams, which will now be able to play a truncated season along with football and soccer.
For the time being, fans will not be attending games due to number limits which include 150 for outdoors. This is because the players, coaches, officials and any other person who will help out at the games will likely take up most available capacity. However, one thing that will be available for Ontario, Nyssa and Vale fans is live broadcasts of the game.
This is thanks to an offer put together for schools by Pixellot and the National Federation of High Schools, which offered two cameras and installation for any school for free. The cameras have a 180-degree view of the playing field and take multiple videos blending them together seamlessly for live action play.
It was up to the schools to pay for the games to be broadcasted on the NFHS network in order for fans to view them for free. It does not appear that Harper or Adrian will have its games broadcast, although their teams are slated to play in the short season.
“Several of the other schools have also taken advantage of this program so that people could view the game even with spectator limitations,” said Tom Snook, athletic director for Vale School District.
For Ontario High School, its soccer games will not be broadcast on the NFHS network, but Athletic Director Josh Mink said the aim is still to stream those games live via Facebook or Youtube. The first games for the girls and boys teams will be Monday in Ontario, as they found out Thursday the girls soccer team will not be able to travel to Baker to play as planned due to frozen fields.
“I have a running list of all the little details I have to do now before Tuesday,” Mink said on Thursday.
He said he has his fingers crossed that the county’s COVID risk levels stay low thru spring break so that the “girls can get a whole season in for volleyball.”
Getting those teams ready at the last minute may be a challenge with some youth in club sports at this time. In Vale, however, coach Shannon Steele said she has spoken to and made arrangements with club directors and coaches and “we are working together” in order for students to get the opportunity to play a high school sports season.
So far she has 29 girls signed up who will comprise three teams.
“We’re going to be as ready as we can be,” Steele said, mentioning that the team had only been able to have practice with 6 players in the gym at a time since Monday. Friday was the team’s first full-fledged practice ahead of their first game on Tuesday.
And getting referees wasn’t a challenge.
“Officials were available thanks to the Third District Officials Association,” Snook said. “They have been very good to work with and we can’t thank then enough for their efforts accommodating our difficult situation.”
Coaches and athletic directors have expressed joy at the fact that students get a chance to play, despite a short season.
“We feel fortunate that our kids are even getting the opportunity to play, so a shortened season is better than no season,” said Snook.
Mink echoed Snook’s sentiment.
“Right now, I’m just happy the kids can play and they have the opportunity and we have the technology to broadcast it for free,” he said.
He and Snook ask for patience in getting fans into games, with Snook reminding parents and fans they are working with many factors they have no control over.
Until COVID case numbers are lower there won’t likely be any fans.
Mink said he is going to do what he can to get some parents into games by offering positions such as score clock, line judges and chain gangs (for yard markers in football) to parents, rather than hiring out those positions as in years past.
“It’s most important to get parents in the building right now in some capacity,” he said, adding that if numbers won’t allow fan attendance at games near the end of the season, they may consider a senior night to allow limited numbers of parents to attend.
“That’s why were’ working hard to have live, free broadcast,” Mink said. “It’s important for families and it’s important for kids that their families can see them play. And I hope soon they can do that in person.”
