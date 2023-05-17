VALE — As July 1 nears, Malheur County officials are getting nearer to finalizing an ordinance that regulates time, place and manner of camping on public property in order not to have to fall back on rules established by the state.
County Attorney Stephanie Williams provided an update to Commissioners Ron Jacobs and Jim Mendiola during their meeting today. County Judge Dan Joyce was absent.
An 11-page draft of Ordinance No. 232 was the focus of the discussion. When the ordinance becomes final, violations will be a Class D civil infraction taken up in the Malheur County Justice Court. However, it also requires giving the person(s) “reasonable opportunity to cure or remedy the alleged violation.” Later on in the draft ordinance, it establishes that as posting a notice at the campsite 72-hours in advance of dismantling it for anyone camped on allowable property for longer than 24 hours.
Williams said she has met with staff as well as reached out to cities, including Ontario and Nyssa as they are trying to coordinate ordinances to mirror each other.
“I think the biggest thing will be to designate where people can not camp,” Williams said. “We’re not going to allow camping on county right-of-way.”
Other places that have been excluded include parks, fairgrounds, the county courthouse and industrial property or other zones.
“It’s not really so bad here,” Williams said of the courthouse, however, noted the “biggest concern is safety for our employees.”
Before the ordinance goes into effect, there will be two public hearings in June.
Williams mentioned how there already is a ban on public camping, but explained that the ordinance will codify policies and a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Martin v. City of Boise that determined it is not a crime to be unsheltered.
“And if you are, you should be allowed to temporarily camp on public property,” Williams said.
Furthermore, the concern about sending them somewhere else comes with having to provide services, such as a trash can and running water.
Jacobs said all of these things need to be taken into consideration.
Another issue Williams pointed out was that if they don’t move in the required time, officials “have to gather their belongings and put them in a place.” But the county is large and the places need to be nearby where the person was.
“If someone is unhoused in Vale, it can’t be a place to store it in Ontario. It has to be next to where they are at. It puts a huge onerous on us,” Williams said.
In examples of places to store items, she mentioned the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office for Vale, but noted there wasn’t really any industrial zoned property available for such a purpose in Nyssa. Williams was expecting to meet with city of Ontario officials today to continue the conversation here.
Williams has been attending MAC board meetings formed by local stakeholders in response to Gov. Tina Kotek’s emergency order related to homelessness, which includes allocating funding to deal with it. Board members are trying to find ways to leverage state funding to deal with the ongoing issue of homelessness. Williams said she believes that some in the group think state funding will resolve local issues.
“it’s just a step, we have a long way to go,” she said, emphasizing the need for a shelter.
The aim of the MAC group is to lead and develop the community plan, so that local communities and work to identify specific needs based on the regional homeless population.
Williams said there also is a need to do something in between and the hope is that a nonprofit will step up and help.
Mendiola asked whether it would be the ordinance officer enforcing time, place and manner of camping on public property, to which Williams said yes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.