Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero addressed the Ontario City Council at its regularly scheduled study session on Thursday night regarding a proposed ordinance relating to non-commercial dogs kennels.
Currently the City of Ontario allows residents to own up to three dogs without having to apply for a non-commercial dog kennel license, any amount of dogs exceeded this amount would require licensure.
“This is kind of a complex matter,” stated Romero, who explained that there are city mandates for dog license requirements, as outlined in the Ontario Municipal Code Section 6-2-3, acceptance and issuance of tag and collar.
“The Ontario Police Department has received two applications for non-commercial kennel license, but is unable to complete the application approval process because the city council resolution establishing a kennel application fee shall accompany the application and is awaiting approval through the Ontario City Council,” he said.
Romero went on to say “effective animal control” is “essential” for responsible dog ownership and “other categories of dog control such as vaccinations against rabies” and protocols for “declaring dogs dangerous” and addressing “excessive barking and odors.”
Ord. 6-2-3 Subsection B, Romero said, which establishes a three dog maximum limit per residence, “unless the owner makes a special application” for non-commercial purposes to the city.
Romero said that the ordinance says that a fee, based on a city council resolution, will accompany the application for a non-commercial kennel license, however, the city council has not “specified” the amount for the fees “that are to be levied for the application.”
He also said that another “gap” in this ordinance presently is that there are no “delineated processes” for applications that have been denied and by extension, “this leads to additional questions about who should serve as the appeals authority” and whether the appeals process should also have a fee imposed.
Romero said that it was the recommendation of staff to discuss this item and give direction on how to proceed.
Mayor Riley Hill questioned whether or not the square footage of an owner’s residence relative to the amount of dogs owned was something to take into consideration.
Romero said that each situation would need to be evaluated as to what is “feasible.”
No decision was made by the Council following Romero’s presentation.
