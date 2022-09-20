VALE — Drought year woes have put the pinch on water supplies in Eastern Oregon and beyond. For this reason, Vale City Manager Todd Fuller wrote an open letter to the residents of Vale asking for them to watch their water use.
The letter, dated Aug. 1 of this year, was posted to the city’s website under the title of “City of Vale Water Curtailment” and detailed how the “past few years have been difficult for many in Malheur County” as a result of the area’s drought conditions.
Fuller reminded residents that Malheur County issued a drought declaration “in anticipation of the water shortages.” He also said how many in the county were seeing “signs of low water in their wells, including the city of Vale.”
Fuller went on to give a bulleted list of practical ways to reduce water use including: take shorter showers, move plants to a shady location, check residence for leaks and fix those leaks, do not wash cars, run the dishwasher only when it’s full and many other everyday ways to conserve water.
He said that the list he provided was “just a handful of ideas” to help with conserving water, and following these can help to reduce the chance of the city implementing water restrictions.
In the closing of the letter, Fuller said that should the city have to implement water use restrictions, the full Water Use Curtailment Ordinance can be found on the city’s website under “city code.”
The newspaper followed up with Fuller on Sept. 13 to see what the water situation looked like in the city following the issuing of the letter.
“In these drought years, we gotta be careful,” said Fuller.
He said that in the month of July, the city hit “a record 12.3 million tons” of water and explained that according to the electronic sensors that measure the level of water in the wells, “we thought we were going to run dry.”
Fuller said that with city wells, it is incumbent upon city staff to “open it up and make sure you don’t have water.” He then explained how it’s akin to checking a computer “to make sure it’s plugged in.”
He said that upon physical inspection of a well that was giving a readout of zero, there was actually “15 feet of water.”
“The sensor was not working properly, so the well was not dry,” confirmed Fuller.
He said that a new sensor had to be installed at a cost of $1200.
In a follow-up email, Fuller said how the month of August had different water use numbers from July, “In the month of August, the Vale Water system produced 11.02 million gallons. Each month had 31 days, so we did have less usage in August.”
