VALE — Drought year woes have put the pinch on water supplies in Eastern Oregon and beyond. For this reason, Vale City Manager Todd Fuller wrote an open letter to the residents of Vale asking for them to watch their water use.

The letter, dated Aug. 1 of this year, was posted to the city’s website under the title of “City of Vale Water Curtailment” and detailed how the “past few years have been difficult for many in Malheur County” as a result of the area’s drought conditions.



