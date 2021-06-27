ONTARIO — The last major change at Cairo Junction, the split of U.S. Highways 20-26 and Oregon Highway 201, came more than 50 years ago when it was changed from a wye, or “Y”, intersection to the current “T.”
Since then, the intersection has been the subject of a number of discussions of how to make it safer and bring about a more efficient movement of traffic.
One of the issues of the current pattern is that traffic that is moving onto the north-bound lanes, from the west, have moved into the far right lane ahead of traffic coming from the south. However, that southbound traffic has the right-of-away, so it is creating dangerous situations. Various suggestions have included more signs and signal lights which control the movement of all traffic.
Now, the Oregon Department of Transportation is proposing and seeking public input on replacing the current configuration with a roundabout. The agency is current holding an online open house to explain the project and to allow people to weigh in on it.
Benefits cited for the new design include slowing all traffic through the intersection and having it all moving in the same direction; having slow-speed crashes at an angle versus high speed; having head-on or T-bone crashes at a signalized intersection; improving traffic flow by reducing wait times to merge; and creating safer access to properties on the east-side of the junction and other adjacent properties.
The overall goal of the project is to reduce or eliminate the number of crashes at the intersection, which, according to ODOT, was a “higher-than-average crash rate.” There were 31 crashes between 2009 and 2018.
In addition, ODOT is planning to do a number of safety improvements along U.S. Highway 20 West through Malheur and Harney Counties, from Cairo Junction to Riley, and west to Burns. The improvements will primarily be to better accommodate truck traffic, particularly when Interstate 84 is closed, as Highway 20 provides an alternate route. However, some locations along the highway cannot accommodate all oversize loads because of curves or narrow stretches of the road.
Another proposal is to widen Highway 201 from Verde Drive to Washington Avenue (Yturri Beltline) as a parking space for trucks when I-84 is closed.
The online open house is on the ODOT website at https://bit.ly/CairoRoundabout until July 7.
