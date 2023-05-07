Open house May 10 for bridge replacement

Crews work on the State Highway 52 Snake River Bridge in October of 2022 ahead of anticipated future bridge replacement. Design work is currently underway on plans for a future bridge replacement scheduled for construction in 2026. The public is invited to learn more at an open house on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Payette City Hall.
PAYETTE — The public is invited to an open house on Wednesday evening to learn about design plans for a new structure to replace the State Highway 52, SH-52, Snake River Bridge. The bridge connects the highway to Boat Landing Road and then to Oregon Route 201 in Ontario.
The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave.
ITD is currently designing the new structure with plans for construction in 2026. Built in 1953, the existing bridge no longer meets current highway bridge standards for motorists, including freight-haulers who transport produce across the region, according to information on a website about the project.
It states that the agency regularly inspects the bridge and that it is safe for travelers. In fall 2022, state officials worked with the city of Payette and Payette County Road and Bridge to rehabilitate the bridge deck and guardrail as an interim project ahead of future bridge replacement.
ITD plans to host in-person and online public meetings to share plans and gather feedback about bridge and roadway improvements.
Wednesday’s meeting will be held in an open-house format with no formal presentation. The project team from both ITD and Oregon Department of Transportation will be on hand to answer questions.
Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to participate online beginning May 11 by visiting the project webpage at https://bit.ly/3nxHFiz. The meeting will begin by clicking the online meeting link on the webpage.
