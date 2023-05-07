Open house May 10 for bridge replacement

Crews work on the State Highway 52 Snake River Bridge in October of 2022 ahead of anticipated future bridge replacement. Design work is currently underway on plans for a future bridge replacement scheduled for construction in 2026. The public is invited to learn more at an open house on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Payette City Hall.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

PAYETTE — The public is invited to an open house on Wednesday evening to learn about design plans for a new structure to replace the State Highway 52, SH-52, Snake River Bridge. The bridge connects the highway to Boat Landing Road and then to Oregon Route 201 in Ontario.

The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave.



Tags

Load comments