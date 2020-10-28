ONTARIO
The annual open enrollment period to obtain health insurance under the Affordable Health Care Act begins Sunday and will run through Dec. 15 and overshadowing the period this year, is the COVID pandemic.
During open enrollment, Idahoans and Oregonians can look through the different plans available, compare prices and enroll through the health insurance exchanges.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that access to comprehensive and affordable heath insurance coverage is more important ever,” said Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho Executive director, in a news release.
Your Health Idaho is the name of Idaho’s state health insurance exchange.
In a time of so much uncertainty, knowing you have coverage in the event of an emergency is a welcome peace of mind,” Kelly said
The pandemic has increased concerns of people around the country, Kelly said, and is having a major impact on the daily lives of residents as some have found themselves without insurance provided through their employers.
Many more eligible Idahoans are expected to be seeking health insurance though Your Health Idaho for 2021 because of a loss of overage or a change in finances, Kelly added
“That is why we are encouraging everyone to complete an application,” Kelly said. “It never. Hurts to look.
Also, “Your Health Idaho is the only place where eligible Idahoans can receive health insurance tax credit, which acts like an instant discount, reducing the cost of monthly premiums,” reads the release.
Credits are based on household sizes and income.
Oregonians can shop for insurance through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, according to information in the State of Oregon Newsroom.
Inquirers can window shop to compare available plans in Oregon.
For 2020, more than 70 percent of Oregonians who bought individual insurance through the market place qualified for financial help, lowering premiums to an average of $142 per month. “Health insurance through the marketplace is quality coverage that protects Oregonians from current and future health issues,” said Chiqui Flowers, marketplace administrator. “The updated tool can help Oregonians find the true cost of coverage available to them.”
There will be more options for insurance coverage than has been available to Oregonians in past few year, according to the news report, as Regence and Bridgespan joins Providence in providing statewide coverage.
All Oregon residents will have at least 15 health insurance plans to choose from.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.