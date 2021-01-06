Ontario's transitional homeless shelter is almost full; fence will be put up at site soon

ONTARIO
Progress is continuing at the Ontario area transitional homeless shelter, at 123 N.W. Third Ave., including moving people in and constructing a fence.
The project is a collaborative effort by local nonprofit housing assistance agency Community in Action, the City of Ontario and Origins Faith Community, as well as community volunteers.
The shelter site has been undergoing some work recently to improve the space itself, including the addition of gravel to offset the mud that has resulted from recent inclement weather.
“We are going to probably send in some more gravel. It’s a little muddy in there,” wrote Ontario City Manager Adam Brown in an email on Tuesday morning.
Brown indicated that in terms of the shelter project, he only feels “authorized to speak on the city aspects.”
The newspaper reached out to the people who are working on the shelter project to find out more.
Barb Higinbotham, executive director at Community in Action, responded to request for comment and provided an update on the shelter site in an email received on Tuesday morning.
“The community members that I have talked to are happy to have some resources for the homeless in our community. The faith-based community has been very supportive in both financial support and mission support. I have not received any negative feedback from the community other than the question of when the fence will be put up, which is a work in progress,” wrote Higinbotham.
The fence will be a portion of the project that Stephanie Cook, the site’s property owner, will be the lead person on according to the email.
Priscilla Garcia, housing programs manager with Community in Action, gave a report of the shelter site’s current occupancy in an email on Tuesday morning.
“We have 11 of shelter units filled. Currently we have 5 available but they will filled by the end of the week.
After filling the shelter site we will have a total of 10 households on the waitlist. Origins is managing the shelter site 24/7, they have 4 employees and have 2 volunteers who help when needed,” wrote Garcia.
She added that “have yet to have anyone transition from the shelter,” but said that case managers are working with these people to find permanent housing, employment opportunities, and budget/rental counseling.
What about hand-washing stations?
Garcia explained more about restroom facilities and how the shower situation works at the shelter.
“Onsite we have 4 porta potties and 2 hand washing stations. Origins has a sign up sheet for showers for everyone at the tiny shelters,” wrote Garcia.
Those showers are housed at the day shelter.
Heather Echeveste, who had previously worked on the transitional homeless shelter at its previous location, is now the person who is overseeing “the management portion of operations through Origins” according to Garcia.
