Ontario's temporary shelter gets walk-thru and recommendations from police chief

ONTARIO
The newspaper received an update about the transitional homeless shelter in Ontario, located at 123 N.W. Third Ave. which must close at the end of April. The collaborative partnership between local nonprofit housing assistance agency Community in Action, local faith-based organization Origins Faith Community and the City of Ontario.
This update follows a concern brought before the Ontario City Council at its second meeting on Feb. 23 in which Housing Programs Manager Priscilla Garcia, with Community in Action, answered questions fielded to her by the members of the council.
Heather Echeveste, with Origins Faith Community, who oversees operations at the shelter site, offered details on the shelter in an email on Thursday.
“I had a meeting with the property manager of Mrs. Dickerson’s apartments and some of the tenants. We had a great discussion about their concerns and what we are doing to prevent/resolve the issues they are having. We agreed to work together to stop the criminal activity in the area for the safety of all,” wrote Echeveste.
Ingeborg Dickerson had previously raised concerns over public safety nearby the shelter.
She also said that she did “a walk of the property” to discuss the installation of lighting and other “safety measures for shelter stayers.”
“[Ontario] Chief Romero made some really good recommendations and the property owner is going to do some research on what would work best,” wrote Echeveste.
Romero provide more details in an email received on Friday afternoon.
“Recommendations are based on the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) based on principles of making adjustments to physical spaces and social dynamics in public areas,” wrote Romero.
He also mentioned three topics that were addressed during the walkthrough: security additions and enhancements, utilizing “legal assistance and laws” as a way of dealing with trespassers and tenants unwilling to follow shelter rules, and “civic engagement and community building as a crime reduction strategy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.