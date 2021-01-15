Ontario's recreational marijuana dispensaries sell $91.7 million in 2020

ONTARIO
With the state of Oregon reporting $1 Billion in recreational marijuana sales for 2020, the newspaper looked into what Ontario’s slice of the pie was, including how much revenue it means for the city. We found out that of that billion-dollar-pie, $91,714,074 was sold in Ontario, which now has seven dispensaries, with the first opening in June of 2019.
As the pandemic hit, sales picked up full-tilt in March, according to Oregon Liquor Control Commission records, sales were $5.2 million in Jan. and $5.6 in Feb. In March, they climbed to $6.67. After two more dispensaries opened their doors in May, sales climbed to $8.51 million, and stayed near that average for the rest of the year.
How does that equate in revenue for the city?
Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott provided an update in an email on Tuesday afternoon. She further explained the fiscal year and calendar year are not in sync.
In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the city received $1,822,248 in local marijuana taxes and $49,255.19 from the State of Oregon allocation.”
In the 3rd quarter of 2020, which ended in December, according to Ott, the city received $765,635 in local taxes and $20,670 in Oregon tax. This was much higher than the 3rd quarter of 2019 when the city took in $185,284 in local tax and $10,010 in Oregon tax.
In another comparison, Ott said that in the third and fourth quarters of 2019 combined, the city took in more than $329,000 in local cannabis tax compared, to more than $1.4 million in fiscal quarters 1 and 2 of 2020.
Measure 110 measures upThe newspaper reached out to Ontario Mayor Riley Hill on Wednesday about marijuana tax revenue and what changes the city might be seeing soon as it pertains to funds from the Marijuana Tax State Local Distribution formula due to voters accepting Measure 110, which will reallocate a portion of revenue.
This is a subject that Hill and Ontario City Manager Adam Brown are acquainted with because in mid-January of 2020, Ontario City Council drafted a letter to Rep. Nancy Nathanson, D-District 13, regarding Oregon’s distribution formula, the funds of which must be used for law enforcement. Nathanson is the chairwoman of the House Interim Committee on Revenue for the state of Oregon.
The formula is not based on the amount of products sold, rather it is based on population.
Hill explained how he interpreted the legislation what it means practically in terms of dollar distribution.
“As I read it, they’re gonna limit to $45 million. All the money that will flow back. That’s the limit to the cities. As I understand, that will greatly reduce the money that will come back to the city. They will keep it for drug treatment and awareness,” explained Hill.
Hill said that regardless of his and the Council’s objections to the state’s formula and efforts to have the issue revisited, “we get screwed on that really bad.”
He also said that his suggestion to the state is to make the formula “commensurate to the taxes we pay.” Hill then gave an example and said that 10% of sales should be equal to 10% of representation, and so on.
How much loss?
Brown responded to request for comment via email on Wednesday afternoon on how much Measure 110 will cost the city.
“That will undoubtedly cut revenues by about 75% on the state revenue sharing side. Fortunately, or unfortunately, we are receiving our fair share from the revenue sharing so the amount is not going to be significant compared to the local option tax. That means a loss of about $40,000 for us,” wrote Brown.
Whether or not the city revisits the issue of the state’s distribution formula is going to be up to the City Council at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 19.
“We are going to speak to the council about using a lobbyist on Tuesday night and then it may come up in the strategic planning session too,” wrote Brown.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this story.
