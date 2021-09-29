Ontario's marijuana revenues exceed expectations, pushing budget into black

ONTARIO — Members of the Ontario City Council got “good news” about revenues from marijuana taxes for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended June 30. After those revenues didn’t hit expected projections in the third quarter, it was predicted the trend might continue, and estimated that the budget would fall short — potentially by a quarter of a million dollars.
However, City Finance Director Kari Ott presented the information to the council during its second meeting of the month on Tuesday evening, stating that she had just received information that day about the tax revenues collected by the state on behalf of the city. Total revenues for the fourth quarter were more than expected, coming in at $885,000, thereby closing the gap from the previous quarter and pushing the overall budget into a surplus of $145, 605.
In total, from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the city earned $3,014,104 in pot tax revenues.
“We try budgeting conservatively, but it’s hard to predict,” Ott said, noting that “overall it was good.”
The City Council has been prepared for a different outcome since July, when City Manager Adam Brown stated that it looked like they may not likely meet the projected revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year, noting at the time that the pattern was likely to repeat for the 2021-22 cycle.
For the 2021-22 fiscal year, the city projected $3 million in marijuana revenues, but Brown previously told the council he anticipates the city may see about $2.5 to $2.6 million instead, as that figure was estimated during a post-budget forecast by the budget committee following the first two quarters of funding growing fast in the 2020-21 cycle.
One big debt budgeted to be paid down with the expected marijuana revenue was the PERS liability, which the city budgeted $2.2 million for this fiscal year. Brown was expected to have to bring cuts to the council in September when it was estimated they would know the final numbers from the state.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, no cuts were mentioned.
Mayor Riley Hill in July noted that it was his understanding that the city had not overshot its budget, but that sales overall had declined. While sales have trended upward in the state and county year after year since 2017, the total sales during the city’s 2020-21 fiscal year for Malheur County have not specifically declined, but they do show more of a yo-yo pattern than in past years.
According to data provided by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, there were $8.593 million in sales in July of 2020, which steadily dropped through September, when the total sales were $8.311 million. Another surge came in October at $8.682 million, but this dropped off again in November to $8.025 million. In December sales climbed to $8.582 million, and still climbed in January to $9.457 million. Then, it quickly tapered off in February to $7.981. In March, Malheur County saw it’s highest ever sales at $10.368 million. This has steadily declined since then, to $9.916 million in April, $9.638 million in May and $8.774 million in June.
The city of Ontario gets a 3% tax of goods sold at dispensaries, the maximum local tax allowed by state law; it also gets a share of the state taxes collected on sales. The city has sought help through the Legislature to raise both the local option tax rate cap and the distribution received from the state for its disbursements, attempts for which have been unsuccessful.
According to data from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, as of Sept. 13, there are nine active marijuana retail licensees in Ontario, which is the only city in Malheur County in which sales of recreational or medical marijuana are allowed.
Although Oregon voters voted to allow those sales in 2015, the county and all cities within enacted bans per a legislative ruling that gave municipalities that option if the majority of respective voters had voted no on the measure. Ontario voters eventually overturned the city’s ban in November of 2018.
