ONTARIO — “We were fortunate enough to get two grants over the last week,” Ontario City Manager Adam Brown wrote in an email Monday morning.
One of these is a first-come, first-served basis loan/grant relief program for local businesses, and the other will be used by the city to analyze housing needs and update code, according to the city manager.
For Ontario businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the city is offering emergency assistance in the form of a city loan which would be matched by a state grant.
“Basically since we had a city local business relief program we were eligible for a state matching grant, so Kari [Ott] our finance director completed the grant application,” Brown said,
adding they were given the award on June 2.
The city recently announced that it had been awarded $65,000 from Business Oregon in the form of the Revolving Business Loan Fund Matching Grant to support small businesses with emergency assistance.
These funds will be used as a way to leverage the micro-loan program that the city already has in place.
Brown explained further that owners of businesses which had to shut their doors or lost at least 50% of their business and did not receive Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency funds are urged to apply.
“…We will provide a loan, which then kicks in a state match grant for the same amount. So for a business with 2 employees they can apply for a $2,500 loan and get a $2,500 match by the state which they do not have to repay. So we would write a check to the business for $5,000. Only $2,500 would have to be repaid and they have up to 30 months to repay it with no early repayment penalty. It goes up from there,” said Brown.
He said that the state, as well as the city, want the funds distributed as quickly as possible.
“The total match awarded was $65,000. We asked for $200,000 so we can ask for the remaining $135,000 in the next round for local governments.”
Brown said the other grant that was received by the city this week is aimed at analyzing housing needs and updating code.
“The other grant we received this week was for $50,000 to do a housing needs analysis and code update. The state will conduct the analysis with the local staff and then that will make the county a bit more attractive to the state for funding housing dollars in the future,” Brown said.
