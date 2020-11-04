Ontario's Cliff Bentz wins Congressional bid

VALE
Former State Sen. Cliff Bentz, of Ontario, easily won the race to become U.S. Represetative for the Second Congressional District. Additionally, state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and state Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, were easily returned to their legislative seats.
According to unofficial returns, Bentz, a Republican, received 241,332 votes district-wide, defeating Democrat Alex Spenser’s 154,112 votes, and Libertarian Robert Werch with 11,294.
In Malheur County, Bentz received 8,819 votes to Spenser’s 2,415, with Werch trailing with 306 votes.
“It’s pretty exciting, Bentz said, in comments made in a phone interview this morning.
He didn’t expect former Rep. Greg Walden to retire this soon, “but I hoped I would get a chance. I had worked on federal issues is that would come along.”
Findley defeated his Democratic opponent Carina Miller 42,952 votes to 21,359.
Owens defeated Democrat Beth Spell 22,359 to 6,391.
In the Malheur County race for commissioner Ron Jacobs, Republican, defeated Democrat Byron Shock 7,777 votes to 2,846.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.