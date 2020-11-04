Ontario's Cliff Bentz wins Congressional bid

Cliff Bentz talks to Dan Beaubien, Ontario airport manager, ahead of a flyover at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario in May. Former State Sen. Bentz, of Ontario, easily won the race to become U.S. Representative for the Second Congressional District.

 Leslie Thompson, file | The Argus Observer

VALE

Former State Sen. Cliff Bentz, of Ontario, easily won the race to become U.S. Represetative for the Second Congressional District. Additionally, state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and state Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, were easily returned to their legislative seats.

According to unofficial returns, Bentz, a Republican, received 241,332 votes district-wide, defeating Democrat Alex Spenser’s 154,112 votes, and Libertarian Robert Werch with 11,294.

In Malheur County, Bentz received 8,819 votes to Spenser’s 2,415, with Werch trailing with 306 votes.

“It’s pretty exciting, Bentz said, in comments made in a phone interview this morning.

He didn’t expect former Rep. Greg Walden to retire this soon, “but I hoped I would get a chance. I had worked on federal issues is that would come along.”

Findley defeated his Democratic opponent Carina Miller 42,952 votes to 21,359.

Owens defeated Democrat Beth Spell 22,359 to 6,391.

In the Malheur County race for commissioner Ron Jacobs, Republican, defeated Democrat Byron Shock 7,777 votes to 2,846.

