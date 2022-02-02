Ontario's Budget Committee gets preliminary look at 2022-23

ONTARIO — According to a revenue and expenditure forecast delivered to the Ontario Budget Committee on Tuesday night, the city is on track to see a net gain for the 2021-22 fiscal year, and projects a similar outcome for 2022-23. City Finance Director Kari Ott and City Manager Adam Brown led the discussion during the preliminary budget meeting held at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
The aim of that meeting is so committee members know the primary budget drivers for revenue and expenditures as the staff prepares the budget for review on March 8-10, for final adoption on April 26. As the committee includes all members of the City Council, it is unclear at this time whether the March 8 meeting of the Ontario City Council will be postponed or moved for March.
Highlights follow from the meeting.
Revenue drivers
Overall, it is projected that Ontario will come out ahead more than $900,000 than originally budgeted for the 21-22 fiscal year. However, it is noteworthy that the fiscal year (July 1 to June 30) is nearly half-way over and the city has only received one of its quarter payments for its 3% local tax marijuana revenues from the state, according to Ott. Because of this, that particular revenue is harder to track and project. She said, they estimated it by taking the first quarter’s payment and multiplying it by four. As such, current projections show the city should outpace the $3 million budgeted for the 21-22 fiscal year by about $567,316.
Following that trend of upward growth, but on a moderate incline, Ott said they budgeted for 2% growth for 2022-23, which would equate to about $71,000 more.
Brown said he expects there is potential for continued growth of those revenues based on “normalization” and “acceptance of use” in Idaho.
Cities used to get 10% of the state marijuana tax of 17%; however Ott reminded that the amount was reduced by Measure 110. As such, projections show those revenues will fall short about $4,500 for 21-22.
“It’s something we’ve had a lot of conversations about — we’re sending a lot of money to the state, but don’t see a lot back,” Ott noted to the committee.
Licensing related to marijuana business is projected to be about $25,000 higher than expected for 21-22, with 13 licenses (nine retail, two wholesale, one processor and one producer). Growth is expected to continue there with five more licenses in 22-23, with expected revenues of $11,600.
Citing new commercial and residential growth, Brown and Ott pointed out that the city saw an estimated tax increase from 2020 to 2021 of nearly 6% in property taxes. That is projected to continue on a steady rise, with the current fiscal year expected to end up with about $230,000 and 22-23 with about $119,000 more.
Also noteworthy are water and sewer expenses, which Brown said the city has been working on with Jacobs, its Public Works contractor.
Brown noted that the Sewer Fund was health, but that the Water Fund was a bigger concern.
While they are not required to raise the rates, a study done in 2017 said an increase would not be needed for 7 years, and the council at that time preferred to raise those rates incrementally, as needed, Brown explained. They opted to stick with the consumer price index for five years then switch to a rate model set by Jacobs.
“We’re at the end of that five years,” Brown explained.
Increases currently projected in major revenue drivers for 22-23 are expected to total about $1.14 million, with property taxes, local marijuana taxes and transient occupancy taxes accounting for the biggest areas of growth. Ott clarified that the latter of these does not included the proposed increase of 1%, which will go to voters in May.
Expenditure drivers
The top five on the list of areas that drive expenses up the most for the city are related to personnel, Ott pointed out. While Worker’s Comp is projected to come out higher than expected for 21-22, liability and health insurance, PERS and wages are all expected to be lower.
The reason the city will come out ahead in those other areas, is due to “a lot of turnover,” noted Ott, who added that those expenses will be coming back.
The rate for the Public Employee Retirement System isn’t expected to change in 22-23; however, it is steadily rising, Ott noted, with anyone hired after 2023 moving over to the OPSRP pension program.
Ott noted that the PERS liability was was decreasing due to the city’s last couple payments of $1.7 million into the side account, which was saving about $300,000 per year. She noted that the city’s return of investment from adding money into the side account was 172%.
“We could be a lot more hurt if not paying down PERS,” she noted.
The $130,000 allocated for Ontario Promise, a college scholarship savings plan for Ontario students, is now included in the 21-22 projections.
Other increases could come in the Public Works contract, which is built in with a cap of 7.75% on annual increases. Ott noted that “we’ve never actually hit that max,” noting that it was historically less than allowed.
Another increase that was not budgeted for in 21-22 is for the city’s 911 contract with Malheur County. An unexpected increase of about $47,000 happened this year, which Ott said they are currently trying to negotiate, as that is not allowed to happen without notice per the contract.
With those projected expenditure differences accounted for in 22-23, it is expected that the city will see about $825,000 more in expenses.
It was noted that the one-time donation of $250,000 allocated to go to the Ontario Recreation District for rebuilding the pool was not paid out. It was also noted that the Recreation District was “millions of dollars away” from their goal needed to get the $250,000 from the city. Furthermore, the money cannot automatically get reallocated for that purpose for 22-23. Ott explained that funds can only legally be restricted for one year before having to go back to the fund balance. As such, it will be up to the Budget Committee in March to decide whether to again put that money aside for the pool.
