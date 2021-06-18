ONTARIO — A new generation of kids at the Ontario Boys & Girls Club is getting new leadership, in the form of new clubhouse director Serene Hooper, of Weiser. Hooper was originally born in Las Vegas, Nevada, but moved with her family to Weiser at age 13, and attended Weiser High School.
In an email to the Argus on June 9, she explained how the job tied in to her passion for educating children.
“When I first heard of this opening I remember feeling so excited to be able to impact kids in a different way,” Hooper wrote. “My favorite part of working with the youth is being able to build strong connections and that is something I am able to do as a director of the clubhouse.”
She said her favorite aspect of directing the clubhouse is the chance to provide a safe place for kids to go and to provide activities and learning opportunities for them. Hooper graduated a year early from Weiser High School in 2017, and then a year early from Western Governors University in 2020 with her Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education.
She has since enrolled again at Western Governors to pursue her Master’s Degree.
“I was able to work in a school this last year and really see first-hand if that was the career for me. During my time at the school I made unbreakable bonds with students and truly saw them grow. This is where I found my passion,” she wrote. “When I was looking for a summer job I started researching the Boys & Girls Club and couldn’t believe how everything they were doing aligned with my passion so well. The impact that the club has on kids everyday is exactly what I set out to do after graduating college.”
Hooper said she has also seen the gratitude of club members through the Boots & Blues event held earlier this month.
“During the event our Youth of the Year candidates presented their speeches to our donors. This moment was so special to see the reaction the audience had to the impact the club has on members and staff. This event will always hold a special place in my heart because everyone was there for the members of our clubs.”
Hooper said the COVID-19 pandemic has helped improve her sense of awareness, as she works with club members.
“I am able to read the emotions of others when the only feature I can see is their eyes. I never realized how easy it was to see how someone was feeling just by seeing their whole face. Being able to dig deeper to understand how members and staff are feeling is a skill I appreciate having.”
