ONTARIO
Mahatma Ghandi once said, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” Ontario resident Mary Danilson, 86, has been working to make such change for almost 70 years.
Danilson was honored on Friday, Jan. 22 with the Points of Light nonprofit organization’s 6,953rd daily Point of Light award, nominated by her daughter, Terry Schuebert, along with her brother Forrest Danilson and sister Karen Williamson.
“It’s only given to people who do above and beyond, and over six months of volunteer work continuously,” said Schuebert in an interview Thursday. “Of course, mom has way more than six months of continuous volunteer work.”
Schuebert said she felt her mother deserved the award, based on how much she gives and how little she gets for it.
“She takes no money for anything that she does; She pays for all her own fuel to drive back and forth … sometimes three times a week. She’s on a fixed income, and being 86 years old and doing those things on her own, I just think that it’s wonderful.”
Noteworthy is that Mary was also honored with a Certificate of Excellence by the Jefferson Awards Foundation in December, as nominated by Forrest.
In an interview Friday, Mary expressed her surprise over receiving such an award.
“I just didn’t think that I would ever be in that situation,” said Mary. “I just do my work that I like to do … I never thought of this one at all. But it was really nice!”
According to a letter written by Schuebert and her siblings, Mary started out volunteering for Red Cross blood drives at the old National Guard building in 1953. The same year, she married her husband, Bob Danilson, and moved to the Oregon Slope outside Ontario. From there, she joined the Women’s Club of a community church, becoming its president from 1958 to 1960.
Mary coordinated food donations to be distributed to blood donors, including for 30 years after the blood drives moved to the Ontario Elks Lodge where she was a member of the Emblem Club. During her Emblem Club days, Mary became a state officer, and eventually a national officer.
Mary also served with the National Guard Auxiliary Woman’s Group during Bob’s time as a guardsman, until Bob was transferred to La Grande in 1961. During the 1960s, she also was an election volunteer for Malheur County.
In addition to her volunteer work in these and other community organizations, Mary worked in Ontario School District’s cafeterias in the 1970s, where she eventually became the head cook.
“I started out as a dishwasher up at the high school,” she said. “I really thoroughly enjoyed being up at the high school … those kids were wonderful! I had the football players helping me out in the kitchen serving.”
After becoming head cook, Mary had oversight of the conversion of the auditorium into the school’s current kitchen and lunchroom.
Mary has also dealt with a common thread in her family, both as a source of support and first-hand experience … cancer.
In 1975, cancer claimed her mother.
It took her sister in 1993.
Two other siblings have since survived it.
Then in 2014, Mary experienced a tumor on her kidney. The tumor was successfully removed.
“I’m a survivor … I’ve been good now for six years, so I feel very fortunate,” she said.
Bob and Mary continued to deliver food together from Red Apple Marketplace and Franz Bakery in Ontario to the food bank at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she is a member, and the Parma Senior Center, where Mary is known as the ‘donut lady’ because her donations often include day-old doughnuts.
The couple continued to deliver donations together until Bob died from Alzheimer’s Disease in 2017.
Today, Mary continues to pick up food donations on her own every Tuesday and Thursday, and serves as a Eucharistic Minister for Mass where she helps with communion. Noteworthy is that she delivers everything at her own expense, and says she enjoys doing it as part of her weekly routine.
“I’m still in good health,” said Mary, noting both donors and recipients volunteer to load and unload donations from her vehicle. “All I do is drive and take it [to its recipients.]”
Schuebert said she and her siblings help Mary in her giving ways as their time allows. While Schuebert said she does worry about her mother from time to time, especially in winter weather conditions, she notes that there are plenty of people who look out for her despite Mary not liking this fact so much.
“I just hope we could all be that healthy and do things like that when we become that age,” said Schuebert.
