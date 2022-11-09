Ontario voters ready for a new mayor and a new face on the council

A last-minute line of voters formed outside the Ontario Community Library on Tuesday, about 5 minutes before the 8 p.m. cutoff to drop ballots in an official drop box throughout the county.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Voters ushered in a new era for the Ontario City Council on Tuesday night, with 2023 seeing three women and four men, a balance not seen for several years. And for the first time in more than 32 years, one of them will serve as mayor.

Laurine Wren was the last woman who served as Ontario’s mayor, having been in office from 1987 to 1990, according to Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings.



