Ontario voters ready for a new mayor and a new face on the council

ONTARIO — Voters ushered in a new era for the Ontario City Council on Tuesday night, with 2023 seeing three women and four men, a balance not seen for several years. And for the first time in more than 32 years, one of them will serve as mayor.
Laurine Wren was the last woman who served as Ontario’s mayor, having been in office from 1987 to 1990, according to Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings.
According to unofficial results, a majority of voters in this year’s General Election picked Deborah Folden (1,124) as mayor, shooting down attempts by incumbent Riley Hill (773) and Eddie Melendrez (960). The latter’s bid for mayor does not affect his council seat. Voters elected him to that in 2020 and it does not expire until 2024.
Hill was first elected by voters in 2018.
“I am so excited, I am almost in tears,” Folden told the Argus in a phone interview on Tuesday night. “I promise I’m going to do a really good job.”
Folden was hosting an election night party at Mackey’s Public House, having reserved the entire downstairs for the evening.
Emphasizing that she was on “cloud nine” and that she feels “blessed, lucky and fortunate,” Folden said her primary focus coming into office will be public safety and getting Ontario “back on track.” This would include hiring at least one more police officer and an ordinance officer.
“I grew up here and this was the greatest town in the world to grow up in and I just want it to be safe for our children and grandchildren.
For the three open council seats, voters picked up two of the three incumbents running for office, including Ken Hart (1,454) and Susann Mills (1,435). Penny Bakefelt picked up 1,464; she is newer to the Ontario area and has been active in re-establishing Neighborhood Watch in several neighborhoods, as well as establishing a business watch.
With the race for council seats so close and results unofficial, Bakefelt was cautious in her response.
“Regardless of the outcome, I’m humbled at the early results. There are great people running for city council, all trying to make a difference, it would be a honor and a privilege to work with anyone of those candidates,” she said. “If I’m not selected, I’ll continue to support the council in any way possible to continue moving Ontario towards a brighter future.”
Hart and Mills were were both appointed by the council to fill vacancies in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Hart said he looked forward to the possibility of working with a new council member and mayor.
“While I voted for and strongly supported Mayor Hill for re-election, I look forward to working with Mayor Folden and Councilor Bakefelt to continue to improve Ontario and make it a place that we all want to work, go to school and raise our families,” he said.
Hart is currently the council president, and a new president will be selected in January once the new council is in place.
Incumbent Michael Braden (1,404) and McShane Erlebach (961) did not pick up enough votes to secure a seat.
