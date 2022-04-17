ONTARIO — Voters in Ontario may find the matter of allowing the use of psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, in therapeutic settings on their ballots this November. It would be the second time in two years they would take such a vote. This time, however, it would be over whether to ban such facilities in Ontario city limits.
As with recreational marijuana, the state has set up a provision for its new psilocybin law, that would enable cities and counties to enact a ban on its use that is carved out in a statewide ballot measure. However, unlike then, governing bodies will have to first take it to the voters.
That’s just want Ontario’s elected officials are planning to do, after hearing that it was an option.
In 2020, Oregon voters decriminalized many illicit drugs, which reduced penalties for possession of personal-use amounts, which vary depending on the drug. Among these are psilocybin and psilocin. Penalties for possessing those were reduced with Ballot Measure 110 to a Class E violation for having fewer than 12 grams and a Class A misdemeanor for having more than that.
In the same year, voters passed Ballot Measure 109, which allows the use of psilocybin in therapeutic settings. Oregon is the first state to do so, but the concept is not new. It was built around existing research being undertaken at facilities across the United States, including John Hopkins University.
Community Development Director Dan Cummings explained to the council that there are two choices. The first, either try to define the time, place and manner in which psilocybin could be used in a clinical setting. This would be similar to steps taken over recreational marijuana and could include such factors as buffer zones.
The other option is to take it to a vote of the people to see if citizens would ban the facilities. Even if the went to a vote of the people, Cummings recommended getting some rules in place before the rollout of the official program which is expected in January of 2023. Having something in place prior to 2023 in case voters didn’t ban such facilities would leave the city better prepared, Cummings explained.
As far as zoning goes, those facilities currently have to be allowed anywhere a medical facility is allowed and would have to be treated as such.
Mayor Riley Hill asked Cummings whether the city would be able to earn tax revenue or impose a tax on psilocybin facilities. Cummings said it was “pretty clear” that answer is no.
Councilor John Kirby said that there was much to be learned from how they set up rules for recreational marijuana. He served on the marijuana ad hoc committee and said that he wanted to see the community protected in the best way it could be done and proposed an ad hoc committee be established for this matter, too.
“I’d like to see established something that would allow the community to prepare for something like this and give us the opportunity to educate our citizens. … We could have fallout from magic mushrooms impacting our community … so I think we should get ahead of this as fast as we can.”
To this, Hill noted there was time to get it on the ballot in November.
Councilor Ken Hart asked whether the facilities would be restricted for use by Oregonians and Cummings said he did not believe it was.
Attorney Garrett Chrostek weighed in at that time saying he was not aware of any residency requirements in the current legislation.
To this, Hart opined that Ontario would again “become a destination for the state of Idaho,” as happened when recreational marijuana dispensaries started opening here.
While they are waiting for the final rules and regulations to come down for the state, the council aims to move ahead on taking steps to get it on the ballot and study what it means for Ontario. They aim to take the matter up again at the next meeting on May 10.
It’s worth noting that Ontario voters joined Malheur County voters in voting no on Ballot Measure 109. According to 2020 General Election results in Malheur County, 7,890 voted no and 3,475 voted yes.
In each of Ontario’s four precincts, no votes edged out yes votes, too, with 2,316 overall voting no and 1,581 voting yes.
Controlled setting
It is worth noting that researchers have repeatedly cautioned against using the hallucinogenic outside of a tightly controlled patient-care setting.
Preliminary clinical trial data has shown psilocybin has potential to address mental health issues including depression, anxiety and PTSD. According to a 2018 article in the “Journal of Palliative Medicine” psychiatric research in the 1950s and 1960s “showed potential for psychedelic medications to markedly alleviate depression and suffering associated with terminal illness.”
That article also states, “psychedelic properties of specific plants (mushrooms and cactuses) have been used for centuries by indigenous cultures to induce expanded states of consciousness and spiritual experiences.”
In fact, one of Oregon’s most notable authors, Ken Kesey, a University of Oregon graduate who published “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 1962, was involved in experiments involving psilocybin, as well as other hallucinogenic drugs to earn extra money while he attended Stanford, according to information on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.
