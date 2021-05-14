Ontario voters may see charter changes on ballot

ONTARIO
Did you know that when former Ontario City Councilor Dan Capron moved out of city limits, thereby resigning from his seat, he didn’t have to?
The city of Ontario’s municipal charter states that in order to be elected, a person has to have lived within city limits for one year, but once a person is elected, they could theoretically move outside the city altogether and keep on serving. While that may not have been the original intent of the authors, the 8-page document still reads that way 36 years since its last update in 1985.
This is among about 20 subsections that are proposed to be changed by a committee that has been reviewing the charter in recent months. For those areas they are seeking to update, the committee has considered what other cities, as well as what the League of Oregon Cities suggests.
A municipal charter is like a constitution, and it defines the organization, powers, functions and essential procedures of the city government, according to the National League of Cities. As such, any changes proposed by a committee or city council will go to the citizens for a vote. And Ontario citizens may see the matter on the ballot this November.
The committee wrapped up its review on Thursday night and it went “really well,” according to City Manager Adam Brown.
The next steps are a public hearing and subsequently presenting their proposed plans to the Ontario City Council during a work session on June 3 at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
According to City Councilor John Kirby, one of the committee members, language must be finalized for the November ballot by June 10.
Council presidency and voting districts
Another change the committee wants to see is regarding the council presidency and giving the council the power to remove the president. Currently, the council does not have that authority. However, the proposed change would allow that removal by a majority vote of the council, who could then appoint another president.
Also suggested for an addition to the charter was that if any city sales tax was ever proposed, it would be required to go before the voters.
One change initially proposed by the committee, which they ended up axing after further review was voting districts, which would be used to fill four of the council seats for elections with the other three members being at large. However, after further consideration, the group opted not to do this. Brown said that they decided the town wasn’t big enough.
Another change that didn’t make it through to the end was changing how committee members are selected, which is currently done under the mayor’s discretion.
Initially, the committee had considered adding the council to that role and having the decision be done by majority vote.
How we got here
According to Brown, the impetus for the review was when Jackson Fox and others mentioned wanting the charter amended regarding the city sales tax.
As such, Councilor Ken Hart suggested reviewing the charter and the committee was soon born.
The members identified areas of concern and highlighted them.
There are changes proposed in every section of the charter, according to Brown, and the goal is to have the language reflect the intent.
Updating a city’s charter is a “healthy exercise,” he said, adding that he thought it would be good to look into it every 10 to 15 years, which is what they saw when reviewing other charters.
Brown hunted down 65 charters, which he City Recorder Tori Barnett, and HR and Assistant City Manager Peter Hall to compare to Ontario’s.
