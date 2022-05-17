Ontario voters favor charter changes, raising transient occupancy tax

ONTARIO — Early preliminary results of the city of Ontario’s ballot measures for the Primary Election show voters favor changing the city’s municipal charter as well as raising the transient occupancy tax rate for the city the Ontario.
For Measure 23-65, the charter amendments, of the 822 votes tallied, 495 voted yes and 327 voted no.
The reason the charter changes came about was due a study of the city’s municipal charter that began when citizens sought to have the council strip a sitting president from his title. However, the charter rules, which hadn’t been changed in more than three decades prevented the council from doing so in 2021.
In early conversations about amending the charter, the council was considering a change that also would have involved the hiring of department heads. However, it was determined that may cause the ballot measure to fail and that portion of the proposal was killed in December of 2021.
As written, Measure 23-65 will amend the city’s charter to allow the removal of the council president by the council; removal of the city manager with a majority vote; needing a 2/3 majority vote of the council to increase city fees; referring any sales tax issues to the voters; changing the wording for hiring of a pro tem city manager; and requiring city council members and the mayor to reside in Ontario for the entirety of their elected term.
For Measure 23-66, to raise the transient occupancy tax up by 1%, of the 839 votes tallied, 477 voted yes, whereas 362 turned it down. Those taxes are incurred at hotels, motels and RV Park stays that are less than 30 days.
Increasing the tax from its current 9% to 10% is expected to generate about $120,000 extra per year. Of that, 75% would go toward the future Ontario Aquatic Center, should it get built, and 25% would go toward the Malheur County fairgrounds.
The city no longer owns the pool, having transferred ownership of it and related properties to the Ontario Recreation District after voters approved formation of the taxing district in 2018.
Prior to that, the pool had been closed since 2013 after maintenance costs became too prohibitive.
As proposed, some portions of the shuttered facility including the two existing pools will be incorporated into the new design. However, the building would be torn down and be replaced with an inflatable dome cover, in order to keep costs low.
In December of 2021 before they voted to move the proposed tax to the ballot, Ontario Recreation District Executive Director Andrew Maeda told the Ontario City Council that 30% of the $3.1 Million project goal had been raised.
