Mike Echanis is pictured in 1977 or 1978, while training three classes of Navy SEAL close quarters combat instructors from SEAL Team 2. It was while he was doing so at Little Creek, Virginia, that he met the Norris brothers, Chuck and Aaron in Virginia Beach.
Photos courtesy of Walker Collection
Echanis, the father of modern American Military Combatives, was born in 1950, and died in 1978.
Mike Echanis’ St. Christopher medallion as worn in Vietnam. He credited it and his faith with saving his life during the ambush in Vietnam in which he was wounded.
Mike Echanis and his girlfriend at the time, Debbie, pause for a photo in this undated photo from Ontario. Debbie is said to have given him the St. Christopher medallion.
ONTARIO — A decorated Ontario veteran who was a martial artist that trained select personnel from a Navy Seal team and who died in Nicaragua, where he was a senior civilian instructor with the Nicaraguan National Guard, will be posthumously recognized for his martial art skills that are said to have influenced the Chuck Norris System.
Mike Echanis, who was born in 1950 and died in 1978, will be ranked at the karate master level in the Chuck Norris System at this year’s International Training Conference and World Championships. They will be held July 6-9 in Las Vegas. Attendees of that event will get to see a celebration of life for Echanis, as well as his hometown friend, Chuck Sanders, and close friends Nigoyen ‘Bobby’ Van Nguyen, who also died in Nicaragua.
This information was provided by Greg Walker, a retired member of U.S. Special Forces, who has spent 13 years researching Echanis’ story, which includes how he and Sanders and Van Nguyen died and just what happened.
How Echanis got involved with Chuck Norris
Sometime in 1977 or 1978, Echanis met and became close friends with Chuck and Aaron Norris and Rick Prieto at the Norris Hilltop studio in Virginia Beach. Echanis had been training selected personnel from SEAL Team 2 in a nearby town. After meeting, he was invited to teach a black belt class at Hilltop. Prieto says Echanis had “a tremendous influence” on the early Norris System, teaching members the difference between street self defense and sports martial arts. That knowledge was incorporated into the Chuck Norris system and is said to continue to influence it today.
Echanis was supposed to have been formally ranked by Chuck Norris and entered the martial arts film industry under the Norris brand, but was killed months before that was to have taken place.
Prieto told Walker on March 1 that the ranking was “long overdue.”
Echanis’ siblings, Liz and Cam, have been invited to attend and accept their brother’s award.
Echanis also was posthumously inducted into the Black Belt Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Special Forces Association in 2017.
From local roots to a wounded warrior
Echanis was a Special Forces instructor who became somewhat of a legendary figure, who was said to have the ability to demonstrate mind control. He allegedly once killed a goat just by staring it, according to Walker. That feat has ties to the Hollywood film, “Men Who Stare at Goats.”
Before joining the U.S. Army, Echanis grew up in Ontario, participating in track and basketball at Ontario High School and graduating in 1969.
Echanis went through basic and advanced individual training and Special Forces courses. After the first two phases of that, he volunteered for combat near the tail end of the Vietnam War. He was assigned to C Company with the 75th Ranger Infantry and was eventually wounded during an ambush by the North Vietnamese Army.
Echanis was struck by an AK-47 in his left foot, and also hit in the head by bullet fragments. He was wounded a total of four times before he was rescued by a helicopter. In July of 1970 he was awarded with a Bronze Star and Valor Device, as well as a Purple Heart.
He was medically discharged in December that year, and it was five years before he served in the military again.
He returned home to live with his parents, Frank and Pat, where the healing process was both physically and mentally greuling. When he became well enough to, he started weightlifting. Having previously done Judo, began karate, which eventually lead him back to the military.
He eventually ranked a third-degree black sash in Hwa Rang Do, a Korean martial art, and this led to him teaching hand-to-hand combat with special weapons. He taught Navy Seals and Green Berets, incorporating martial arts, Special Forces training and a combative background.
Eventually, he became a senior civilian instructor and senior advisor of intelligence operations in Nicaragua. During that time, he was said to have been approached by the CIA in an attempt to gather information about the Nicaraguan president, who he had close ties with. Echanis always refused.
His death has always been surrounded in mystery. He and Sanders and Van Nguyen, along with a Nicaraguan Army General were killed in an aviation accident. Two weeks later, the three were flown to Boise and subsequently buried at Sunset Cemetery.
Walker’s book
In researching Echanis’ story, Walker has gone so far as finding his Nicaraguan fiancé and interviewed her, at which point they spent a few days also looking at old pictures and letters.
When asked why the book was undertaken, he said it was in keeping a promise to Echanis’ late mother, Pat Echanis, who asked him if would write Mike’s book.
“And a promise made is a promise kept,” he said.
Walker aims to wrap up his book and get it published sometime next year, and is considering getting it published through a publisher he was made aware of in the Ontario area.
“The interest is there. His story is so fascinating,” he said.
“It has taken me 13 years to research Mike's story properly,” Walker said. “One of the things rumored about but never located was a 1976 Army made video of Mike teaching his program at Fort Bragg, NC. Mike wrote about it in a letter home. Six months ago Dan Branson (founder of the FB page) and I located perhaps the only surviving copy, unedited, of this video. We posted it at this link - it is the first time since his and Chuck Sander's deaths that this has been available. Chuck was in Special Forces and worked with Mike at Bragg on this program, as you will see.
“For the Echanis family, it was the first time Liz and Cam Echanis, his sister and younger brother, had heard his voice, seen him alive, and seen what he was doing since 1978.”
