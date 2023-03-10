ONTARIO — A decorated Ontario veteran who was a martial artist that trained select personnel from a Navy Seal team and who died in Nicaragua, where he was a senior civilian instructor with the Nicaraguan National Guard, will be posthumously recognized for his martial art skills that are said to have influenced the Chuck Norris System.

Mike Echanis, who was born in 1950 and died in 1978, will be ranked at the karate master level in the Chuck Norris System at this year’s International Training Conference and World Championships. They will be held July 6-9 in Las Vegas. Attendees of that event will get to see a celebration of life for Echanis, as well as his hometown friend, Chuck Sanders, and close friends Nigoyen ‘Bobby’ Van Nguyen, who also died in Nicaragua.



