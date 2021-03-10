Ontario unveils proposed budget during night one of presentations

ONTARIO
The city of Ontario began its series of city budget meetings for the 2021-22 budget cycle, by selecting David Sullivan as chairman of the budget committee with a roll call vote.
He was nominated by Ontario City Councilor Ken Hart.
After it was moved to amend the agenda to allow for public comments, Sullivan asked for clarification on who would be speaking during public comments. Ontario City Councilor Michael Braden replied that representatives from the Ontario Recreation District wanted to submit comments related to the proposed pool project.
Councilors John Kirby and Sam Baker and Sullivan, who is a citizen, were three of the dissenting votes against allowing public comments. However, majority ruled.
Andrew Maeda, executive director for Ontario Recreation District, said that “consideration is appreciated” as it pertains to the pool project, and that the district’s annual budget is to be set aside to be put toward that project.
Maeda said he estimates the project to be around $3.125 million and asked that the city consider “more than one” donation of $250,000 over the next three budgets culminating in a total of $750,000 in additional funds supplemented by Ontario. He said these additional funds combined with what the recreation district has will “push us just over $2 million.”
“This is a partnership,” stated Maeda, who said that arguments for and against the project will remain.
Sullivan questioned Maeda on the overall cost of the project saying “$3.125 million seems like a lot for an outdoor pool,” and asked if the district had looked into loans or other lending options. Maeda responded that they had not do so yet.
It is worth noting that the splash park project cost about $900,000.
Core values
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown opened the presentation by saying that a goal for the city is to achieve “long-term sustainability” while being able to “maintain core functions.”
Ontario Assistant City Manager Peter Hall said, in opening his portion of the presentation that the city’s core values of commitment, openness, respect and efficiency are “where the budget begins.”
He then reiterated the city’s six-point, five-year strategic plan of lifestyle, growth, education, beautification, desirability and financial stability.
Accomplishments
Hall highlighted some of the financial accomplishments of the past year providing a listing that included: constructing a dog park at Lions Park and the hiring of a new detective to the Ontario Police Department.
He drew particular attention to the installation of a columbarium in Evergreen Cemetery, which is a columnar structure used for the storage of cremated remains.
PERS pay down
Brown took time to explain why he supports paying down the city’s PERS obligation. PERS being the state of Oregon’s Public Employee Retirement System.
He said that if this obligation were to be paid down now, it would open up the possibility to pay for future projects or future new hires, including more police officers.
Brown said that if the opposite approach were to be taken, hiring new staff first, there might not be enough in the budget at a later time to keep those new staff members.
He said that $2,148,689 has been budgeted for this year to pay down PERS.
Revenues
“We have some growth this year,” said Hall.
He noted the “modest increases” in property taxes and increases in other taxes, much of which is made up of local marijuana taxes.
Property taxes account for 37.4% of the General Fund, which other taxes account for 28.3%.
Hall also said that due to the passage of Measure 110, there was a “substantial decrease” in the amount the city receives from state revenue as those funds were reallocated to be utilized for mental health services.
The third item under the Marijuana Revenues designation is dispensary license fees with accounted for $55,800.
2022 expenses by dept.
The top three expenses for the city are as follows: police – $3,939,857, fire – $1,672,809, administrative overhead – $854,690. Hall explained that the third item in the list does include funds that will be put toward some Capital Improvement Projects (CIP).
Changes
Some operating changes were noted including a 3% increase in the amount the city pays to Jacobs, Ontario’s Public Works department. Other changes included the announcement that the Bureau of Land Management is moving its operations to the southeast corner of the Ontario Municipal Airport with a “$2 million initial investment.”
