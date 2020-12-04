ONTARIO
The City of Ontario was recently made aware that excess funds are available to supplement the SE 5th Avenue Transportation Enhancement project. As a result, two additions to the overall project were brought up. The first being “a pedestrian crossing over Interstate 84”, the second suggested addition being “a pedestrian rail crossing on SE 5th Avenue” according to the resolution being reviewed.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, in an email on Thursday afternoon, said that it was Oregon Department of Transportation that brought the excess funds to the city’s attention.
“It was from unspent grant dollars allocated in the Southeast Area Commission on Transportation (SEACT) area, that ODOT would like to redistribute,” wrote Brown.
Brown noted to the council that these funds are the product of a competitive grant that had been applied for and received by previous city staff before he was in the position of City Manager.
He said that these funds still require a match in the amount of 10.27%. This monetary match will be “approximately $950,000 in additional state funds” reads the resolution.
“This project would double. Our match would double,” said Brown.
He anticipated that work on the project would take anywhere between 18 months and 2 and a-half years, and that over this time the city would have to budget for $109,000 or $54,000 per year in order to satisfy the matching amount.
Councilor Ken Hart asked Brown if this amount has already been budgeted for to which Brown replied that it had, at least a portion of it, but with the additional funds, the City would be required to budget for the additional match. He said that the city funds that could be used are the Exchange Fund and the General Fund, the first of which is used for “allocating state funds.”
Brown went on to state that the city’s Street Fund “is tapped out” for this fiscal year, so that fund is not a viable option for this project as a result.
It would “really have to come from General Fund,” stated Brown.
Councilor Norm Crume made the motion to approve the staff recommendation for the I-84 crossing in which the City intends to begin the design portion of this project in this fiscal year.
“Might as well keep it up,” Crume stated before making the motion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.