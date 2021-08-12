Ontario to get homes for those age 55+

ONTARIO — Ontario will be getting a new senior housing project for people age 55 and older, with the hopes that many veterans will be among those who take advantage of either owning or leasing a small affordable home on a small and manageable lot in a private setting.
A request to rezone tax lots 3200 and 3500, at 1694 and 1712 Alameda Drive, from single family residential (RS-50) to planned development residential (PD) for a project aimed at creating affordable energy efficient housing was approved by the Ontario City Council on Tuesday.
Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings and the Planning Commission recommended the council pass the project, having already considered the project and conducted two prior public hearings at commission meetings.
Speaking for and against it
For the project, property owner Cindy Bryant aims to develop the land into a private neighborhood she describes as a “much needed smaller footprint subdivision” for the senior community, featuring energy efficient, smaller square-foot homes. As single family zoning, Cummings said he estimates the lots could have allowed the building of 20 to 25 homes. For the private neighborhood, however, Bryant hopes to get about 30 units due, depending on how they are built out, capable because of smaller road and plot sizes.
A need for more affordable housing — especially for the elderly — was cited not only by Cummings, but by those who wrote letters of support for the project to the Planning Commission. This included Snake River Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Kit Kamo; Ned M. Barker, commander for the Idaho Military Order of the Purple Heart; and Lindsay Grosvenor, Tom Greco and Clayton Crowhurst, all of the Malheur United for Housing Task Force.
“The lack of available homes for veterans and seniors is a vast need that our region has not been able to fulfill,” Kamo wrote.
There were also people who opposed the project. This included June Krasnavolgyi, who spoke at the meeting about how construction for a development would disrupt her peaceful and quiet neighborhood where she and her husband, George, have lived for more than 50 years, and who previously wrote to the commission stating it would also upset her husband, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.
“I hate to see more growth in that area,” she said. “Why come into a community and build all over the place.”
Craig DeBoer also opposed, saying the plan was “disastrous to the backyard,” would create traffic issues and also claimed lack of proper notification by the city. He received a letter in early spring regarding the first hearing, he said, and showed up for the first hearing at the Planning Commission’s June meeting, which Bryant was not at because she mistakenly believed it was the next night at the City Council meeting. As such, the commission during that meeting tabled the hearing until its July meeting. There public announcement of the hearing being delayed since it took place at the initial hearing was the only legal notice required for that next meeting, Cummings said.
DeBoer said he did not receive notice of the second hearing until three days after it took place. However, Cummings clarified that he sent that notice only as a courtesy that the matter was finally going to go before the council.
Cummings also pointed out that he had posted a sign on the property on May 24, which was included in the notice of public hearings sent to 22 neighbors of the lots in early spring.
“Procedures were followed,” Cummings told the newspaper on Wednesday, adding that if he hadn’t taken the proper legal steps he would have not have brought the matter as final before the council.
“The original notification for the Land Use Action requires notification to [Department of Land Conservation and Development] 35 days before the first meeting,” Cummings clarified and provided that letter to the newspaper. The reports are the department and posted on its website “for the world to see,” he said. It also requires a notices sent out to property owners within 100 feet of the property, which was done on March 24, and requires a legal notice in the local paper, which was submitted May 24 for the June 1 edition of the Argus Observer. That notice stated when the commission and council each will meet on the action. After that, the only requirement is at the time of the meeting if it is tabled or extended it is stated at that meeting when the next meeting on the action will be.
Conditional zoning change
The main reason a zoning change would be required for the project, Cummings told the council, is because Bryant aims to keep the community private in order to control who comes and goes. The other reason he said is that Bryant aims to establish covenants, conditions and restrictions (also known as CCRs) in order to reduce the width of the street so it can be a private development.
Another item that changed from her initial proposal was that of wanting to hook up into the city’s storm drain. However, after checking infrastructure, it was determined the city could not handle that load so the development would have to include an on-site storm drain system.
The commission recommended the council approve the planned development with the following conditions:
1. There is a maximum of 36 units, which Cummings said is likely a high estimate with them having to plan for on-site storm drains;
2. Having a 30-foot road with 5-feet of sidewalk for a total of 35 feet. Initially the developer wanted a 20-foot road with a 5-foot section of sidewalk, which meets fire code, but the commission felt that was too tight, Cummings noted;
3. No on-site parking on either side of the road, even if it is visitors;
4. The development has to have CCRs in order to ensure that the homes can only be lived in by those age 55 and older. This means if someone inherits the home that is not of age, they could not live there. Additionally, if a grandparent became the custodian of a young child, they would not be able to live there, Cummings noted. And although Bryant wants to give preference to veterans, she will not legally be able to add that condition.
5. Duplex units or townhomes, per state law, can be included in the development and would count as two units; and
6. All units will have to be single story.
Mayor Riley Hill asked Cummings how this would be governed, which was said to be through a homeowners’ association, also know as an HOA. This enables the city to make them enforce the CCRs and disallows the HOA from making any changes on the land-use action without going back before the commission.
Bryant, in comments to Cummings with revisions for the wider road, stated that the CCRs would be enforced by herself and the HOA that is created as the subdivision fills and the lot owners become voting members with a president and council who has the normal control of a 55+ subdivision.
Another condition of the HOA that was noted was that the it will be required to have money to pay for street repairs, a normal requirement, Cummings stated. And, he said, the city would be looking to make sure it stays usable for the fire department.
Clarifying ‘affordability’
During discussion, Councilor Ken Hart further questioned the ‘affordability’ aspect of the project, questioning whether it was actually a condition of the CCRs. Cummings noted it was not, but reiterated that Bryant’s goal was in trying to keep costs down.
“As we all know construction costs are really high right now,” Cummings said.
During her comments, Bryant also touched on the affordability aspect.
“Many would agree my plan is not the highest or best investment return, but it is something the community needs,” she told the council.
It would be nice for people to have the option not to leave the area and instead “downsize to something more comfortable.”
Bryant clarified that when it comes to affordability, she means energy efficiency. She proposed someone who was living in an aging house and paying up to $500 for winter heating could have something more affordable. She also said she had been working closely with Energy Trust of Oregon, which cites that more than 50% of Malheur County residents struggle with energy costs.
Furthermore, Bryant said the project fits within the city’s strategies, including a desire to stay, lifestyle, beauty and growth, by means of increasing the tax base.
Furthermore, if the plan is successful, she said they could use it as a pilot for other nearby rural communities.
“Look at what we established in Ontario with a little over 4-acre property,” Bryant proposed.
In comments to the newspaper on Thursday, Bryant said the overall process was “really exciting,” adding that it was her first experience going through such a process.
“I felt badly that not everybody was supportive,” she said. “But, I can’t make everyone happy.”
Saying she felt for Krasznavolgyi and that she knew it was tough to adjust to change after 50 years, Bryant said one of the reasons she is doing it there is because her parents live right there.
“I wanted it to be a safe little community for the seniors, so someone didn’t come in and develop it,” she said.
While working in real estate, Bryant said there was a moment when she was working with a “sweet little old lady” that stuck in her mind, when she knew she wanted to help people find better choices.
“I think I was 32, and she came in and we tried to qualify her for a loan, and she talked about how she had to go down behind Bi-Mart to break down pallets for heat because she couldn’t afford her utility bill,” she said. “It made such an impression on me. I thought that was so sad. Some people make choices [to get where they are], but here is the sweet little old lady on a fixed income, living in a completely inefficient home” and with no family nearby.
Ontario and Baker areas comprise predominantly senior citizens, Bryant said. And while a lot of people have a big yard or big shop, there are “a lot of folks that would like a nice little plot and live out their golden years in an area and not have a great big monthly outgo.”
She has hired HECO Engineers to help her with the process of meeting city requirements, including looking at the layout and adjusting the grade for waterflow, along with other regulations.
Bryant is hopeful that they will be able to break ground within 60 days, depending on mother nature or any other issues.
In comments of support near the end of the hearing, Hill mentioned a place called The Cottages in Payette, that was a senior housing project built about 35 years ago.
“In good times or bad, they always had a waiting list,” he said. “There is a big need for housing in this community.”
Before casting his vote, Councilor Michael Braden acknowledged the opposition to the project but stated there was no legal reason the council could not support the development.
