ONTARIO — As he stood on the lone bench in front of City Hall, the normally quick-talking Charlie Gonzalez choked up. He grasped his mouth as his welling eyes caught sight of about 400 of his peers standing in front of the Ontario government building as part of a Black Lives Matter protest.
“This is probably the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” Gonzalez said in front of the crowd, overcome with emotions.
“It was amazing. It was so beautiful that I was almost crying up there,” Gonzalez said after the protest ended. “The reason being, I’ve been here for twenty-five years and I’ve never seen my community come together like that.”
Like those taking place around the United States, the Black Lives Matter protest was sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes. The arrest was witnessed by other officers standing nearby who did nothing to stop the kneeling officer when Floyd repeatedly told the officer he could not breathe before becoming unresponsive.
While some of the protests around the country have led to violent interactions between protestors, counter-protestors and law enforcement, there were no incidents of violence at Thursday’s protest in Ontario.
While the protest was parked outside of city hall, Gonzalez allowed members of the public to come to the front to speak their mind, whether it be their own experiences with law enforcement or messages of support.
“I feel like we planted the seed,” Gonzalez said. “I felt the people. They were passionate and proud. That’s how that seed will keep growing. And eventually it’s going to blossom. And once it blossoms, we got heard. We won.”
Gonzalez said he and some of the other protestors are planning on going to City Hall and talking to members of the City Council and police force to discuss future outreach ventures. This includes ways that police can be more interactive with members of the community, discussing internal policy and ensuring the police are staying transparent with the public.
One of the ways that Gonzalez said the police can show the community how much they care would be an event like a police barbecue.
“It would show that the police care about people, and it’s not just waking up and putting a badge on,” he said.
‘It’s in our backyard’
One of the central discussions that took place on Thursday was that while Ontario is a small rural community, there are still instances of police brutality against people of color.
“Our whole community is scared of them, and that’s why they came out,” Gonzalez said. “I should never be scared to come outside my house and my own hometown community. I shouldn’t have to worry about my mom going outside of the house because she’s African-American and wonder if she’s going to make it back.”
During one of his speeches on top on the “podium” outside of city hall, Gonzalez brought up a friend of his who was killed by local law enforcement.
At first he didn’t say his name, but finally acquiesced after shouts from the crowds of “Say his name.” He finally did: Victor Morales Zavala.
Morales Zavala was killed in March of 2019 after being shot by a police officer. The incident started when Ontario police officers were advised of a yellow pickup truck that was in a high speed pursuit with Idaho authorities heading toward Oregon. It was determined that the pickup truck was stolen.
The pickup, driven by Morales Zavala, was hit with spike strips when it reached Oregon and Morales Zavala took it off Interstate 84 and into Ontario. He brought the vehicle to a stop on East Idaho Avenue just west of the underpass. It was revealed that Morales Zavala had a firearm, which he at one point held to his own head, according to a news release from the Malheur County District Attorney’s Office.
It wasn’t long after the cars stopped that Morales Zavala was down with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital a short time later.
The officer who shot Morales Zavala, whose name was not disclosed, was cleared of any wrongdoing by District Attorney David Goldthorpe. The explanation given for that was that Morales Zavala repeatedly did not listen to officers’ instructions to drop his weapon and was recklessly pointing the weapon, both at himself and in other directions.
Local officials join in, some don’t
Thursday night’s City Council work session was canceled so members of the council and other city officials could support and be part of the protest.
When the protestors met in the Albertsons parking lot, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill, and Councilors Freddy Rodriguez, Ramon Palomo, Marty Justus and Michael Braden were all present to see what was happening.
Just before the protestors moved to the sidewalk, Hill had a message for the crowd.
“As neighbors and as community, we must learn to look at issues through the eyes and experiences of others,” Hill said. “Lets take a moment of silence and reflect on what we want our community to look like and how we treat our fellow citizens. Take a second and think about it. How you’re going to treat people in the future and how we’re all going to do that. Let’s all pray that we can unite as a community and a country. We all know that lasting justice can only come come through peaceful means. We are listening and we hear you.”
When the protest moved to City Hall, Rodriguez, Palomo and Braden were the only ones present. The trio also took a knee with the protestors.
At city hall, a member of Ontario Fire and Rescue ran out with two cases of bottled water for the protestors.
While Gonzalez said his interactions with local officials has been very positive, he was critical of how few decided to stay for the protest.
“It was positive as hell,” Gonzalez said. “I feel like, congratulations to the select few that came out and supported us. Thank you. Unfortunately there was like four that work for the whole city that came out. Four people out of the whole city. That speaks volumes. That’s scary.”
Gonzalez said that when he met with Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, the chief asked Gonzalez what could be done to show the police’s support for the people. Gonzalez says he asked Romero to take part in the protest on Thursday night. However, the chief was not present at the protest.
During the protest, chants of “Please come out” echoed down Southwest Fourth Street. Gonzalez said he was disheartened that Romero was not there.
“They still need to get off their ass and support us, and meet with the people. They don’t want to do it and it’s scary. It’s super scary,” he said.
Gonzalez vowed that the protesting will continue every day until Romero and other members of Ontario Police Department come out to show their support.
Shortly before the protest, Gonzalez shared a list of demands for multiple local authorities.
For the Ontario Police Department, the demands listed were:
• Implement a citizen police overview committee that will work to implement more police community outreach programs.
• Transparency in how OPD handles officer complaints and reprimanding.
• Transparency in de-escalation training that officers receive.
The demands also included items for the members of the Ontario City Council:
• Include MORE racial equity in the 2019-2023 Strategic Plan.
• Address lack of gender diversity in City Council members.
• Purposefully seek black and brown artists to be a part of the beautification section of the strategic plan and require artwork to represent the diversity in our community (including historic diversity).
• Retain fine forgiveness program (Strategy 2 of Beautification Strand).
• Increase diversity training beyond what is listed in the Strategic Plan (Lifestyle).
Late in the protest, Rodriguez took to the podium with the list of demands.
“I want to say that this list of demands is respectable,” Rodriguez said. “The City Council, I don’t necessarily speak for everybody, but I know everybody will listen, will read. A lot of these demands we are already working on.”
Rodriguez said the city is working with Treasure Valley Community College on diversity training with equity week. Rodriguez said they are working on getting “artwork from a diverse spectrum” for the beautification of downtown.
When it comes to the item of gender diversity of council members, Rodriguez reminded the crowd that the council has no control over who gets elected into the governing body by voters.
The last female members of the Ontario City Council were Betty Carter and Tessa Winebarger, who both decided not to rerun for their positions during the 2018 election. In the 2018 election, Rodriguez, Capron and Braden were elected, beating female candidates KyLee Aguiar, Cydney Cooke and Eddy Thiel.
