ONTARIO — An Ontario solar project is among dozens that will receive federal funding, according to a Sept. 6 news release from U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The lawmakers say Oregon businesses and organizations will receive a combined nearly $2.3 million for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements that will lower their energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen the resilience of their operation.

This funding is made possible in part by the Inflation Reduction Act.



Tags

Load comments