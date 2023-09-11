ONTARIO — An Ontario solar project is among dozens that will receive federal funding, according to a Sept. 6 news release from U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The lawmakers say Oregon businesses and organizations will receive a combined nearly $2.3 million for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements that will lower their energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen the resilience of their operation.
This funding is made possible in part by the Inflation Reduction Act.
Overall, there are 1,334 renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects nationwide that will see an investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is investing $266 million toward that end. The Department is awarding the loans and grants through the Rural Energy for America Program.
Ontario’s project was allocated the highest dollar amount in Oregon, according to the news release. Verde Light Community Solar LLC will receive $1,000,000 to install a 4.51 megawatt ground-mounted solar photovoltaic renewable energy system. The system will 8.066 gigawatt hours of renewable electricity per year, which is enough energy to power 440 homes. The solar array will generate $557,509 in income for the business by selling renewable electricity to Oregonians through the Oregon Community Solar Program.
Project funding also includes $100,000 to the University of Oregon's Resource Assistance for Rural Environments AmeriCorps Program to work with area partners to increase implementation of renewable energy generation by rural small businesses, farms, and agricultural producers throughout the state of Oregon.
“We can address high energy prices due to the volatility in the price of oil and natural gas by bolstering our clean, domestic energy supplies in every nook and cranny of our state and across the nation,” said Wyden, who created an online hub of resources for Oregon counties, businesses, and organizations to take advantage of the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “I was proud to have fought for and secured some of the most consequential pieces of the Inflation Reduction Act to tackle the climate crisis and create new jobs, but one of my main goals was to ensure that rural farmers, ranchers, businesses and organizations could benefit from the cost savings. I’m gratified to see so many Oregonians getting much-deserved benefits.”
“Oregon’s communities—both big and small, urban and rural—make our state successful and vibrant,” said Senator Merkley. “Investing in Oregon’s small businesses, farmers, and ranchers supports strong local economies, especially in the more rural parts of the state. The benefits of these investments stretch to every corner of Oregon, and I’ll continue to champion critical support like this for Oregon’s rural economic opportunities.”
