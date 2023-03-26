ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Ontario High School boys soccer team was lauded for winning the first boys soccer state championship in school history, and revealed their state rings and championship banner to the school at the beginning of an assembly.

During the assembly, the school had set up a stage with additional seats for parents, family and friends. Prior to awarding each athlete and coach with their state rings, the school awarded three All-State honors to boys soccer, along with one All-State award to football and girls soccer respectively.



