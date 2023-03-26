ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Ontario High School boys soccer team was lauded for winning the first boys soccer state championship in school history, and revealed their state rings and championship banner to the school at the beginning of an assembly.
During the assembly, the school had set up a stage with additional seats for parents, family and friends. Prior to awarding each athlete and coach with their state rings, the school awarded three All-State honors to boys soccer, along with one All-State award to football and girls soccer respectively.
They handed out the rings to each athlete on the boys soccer team, along with all five coaches involved in the soccer program, before asking them to open the boxes for the first time. Neither the coaches nor the players had laid eyes on the rings prior to the assembly, and shared the experience with their families and peers.
“When I opened the box and saw the ‘O’ staring at me, I was shocked, but when I took it out of the box, I was amazed by how awesome it was,” said Head Coach Daniel Dominguez. “To see the kids' faces as they opened their boxes and saw their rings was amazing, and to have them share it with the school and their family, that was even better.”
Following the team pulling out their state rings for the first time, the coaches pulled out the covered championship banner before revealing it to everyone in attendance.
“Having the banner revealed in front of the school was great. I think that this is going to stay in the memories of many of those kids for years to come. They will have stories to tell their kids and can show it to them as they get older,” said Dominguez. “Overall, it was great to have the kids be recognized for all the hard work and dedication they have put in through the years.”
