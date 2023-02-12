Ontario shutters its PO box lobby after hours

The door swings open after a customer walks inside the Ontario Oregon Post Office on Thursday afternoon. The box lobby is currently being closed outside of business hours, due to criminal activity that has been occurring there. The aim is to reopen the lobby “as soon as safely possible.”
ONTARIO — While it does vary at each location Post Office box lobbies are typically open around the clock. This is so those who pay for them can access them at any time their schedule permits, much like the home mail box. But sometimes, locations have to button up their box lobbies outside business hours. The latter is currently the case with the Ontario Oregon Post Office at this time, and it’s tied to criminal activity.
According to signs posted on all the doors of the building the box lobby will be closed outside normal retail hours. The signs include an apology over the inconvenience some, reading “but ensuring the safety of our customers and employees is paramount.”
The sign states that the plan is to reopen the lobby “as soon as safely possible.”
Until then, staff are “working with local law enforcement and the Postal Inspection Service to address the ongoing criminal activity.”
The newspaper was unable to contact Postmaster William Quigley, who has signed the notices that are affixed to the doors. An employee inside the retail location noted that staff are usually loading trucks at about 5:30 a.m. This is before retail hours, but he said they have been opening the lobby when staff arrive at the facility.
A person with the Inspection Service said that sometimes lobbies can be closed due to such issues as people sleeping inside of them or potentially starting fires, though noted he could not state what the cause was at Ontario, saying he would leave a message with a postal inspector.
A request for comment also is pending with Ontario Police Department.
Individuals with information about criminal activity at the post office are urged to contact the Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
