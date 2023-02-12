Ontario shutters its PO box lobby after hours

The door swings open after a customer walks inside the Ontario Oregon Post Office on Thursday afternoon. The box lobby is currently being closed outside of business hours, due to criminal activity that has been occurring there. The aim is to reopen the lobby “as soon as safely possible.”

ONTARIO — While it does vary at each location Post Office box lobbies are typically open around the clock. This is so those who pay for them can access them at any time their schedule permits, much like the home mail box. But sometimes, locations have to button up their box lobbies outside business hours. The latter is currently the case with the Ontario Oregon Post Office at this time, and it’s tied to criminal activity.

According to signs posted on all the doors of the building the box lobby will be closed outside normal retail hours. The signs include an apology over the inconvenience some, reading “but ensuring the safety of our customers and employees is paramount.”



