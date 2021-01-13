ONTARIO
Ontario’s transitional homeless shelter, on Northwest Third Ave, which has reached capacity is “running smoothly” says Heather Echeveste, who is overseeing operation management at the shelter, wrote in an email received on Tuesday morning.
“All shelter stayers are warm and safe! There are a few things that have to happen before more gravel goes down. They have put in a very nice concrete area for the trash/recycle receptacles and will be installing fencing around the property,” wrote Echeveste.
The transitional homeless shelter is a collaborative project between the city of Ontario, local housing assistance agency Community in Action, and Origins Faith Community, a local faith-based organization.
Priscilla Garcia, housing programs manager with Community in Action, responded to a request for an update on the shelter in an email received on Tuesday morning.
“We still have yet to have anyone transition from shelter yet, clients are still actively working on case plans. Yes, we have had several calls and applications in for the shelter so our wait list is growing,” wrote Garcia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.