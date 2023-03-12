Visitors from Osaka-Sayama, Japan, Ontario’s sister city arrive at the Four Rivers Cultural Center Tuesday evening from the Boise airport for a reception with host families. Ontario Mayor Joe Dominick (left) picked up the sister city delegates and transported them to Ontario in 2012.
Ontario residents will be greeting Japanese students from the Ontario Sister City Program. They will be staying with local host families through March 26 while they get immersed in local culture.
The annual program has been on hiatus for several years, with 2019 being the last time students from Osakasayama, Japan, Ontario’s sister city, visited. Students were slated to come in March of 2020 but pulled out at the last minute due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The five students — one young man and four young ladies — who will be visiting this year are part of seven who had originally applied for that year and who have been waiting since then, according to Janet Komoto, who serves on the Sister City Committee.
Mike Iseri, who is also on the committee, will be transporting students to and from the Boise airport.
Cathy Yasuda and Komoto are both coordinators. They sit with the families and set up activities and schedules. Komoto and her husband, Bob, will be transporting the students around the area while they are here.
The students and their host families have been keeping in touch through written communication before they arrive. Komoto said this year, she tried to find all new host families, but ended up with three who have been hosts before and two new families. Committee members try to sync students up with people who have common interests. For example, one of the students who is majoring in Spanish will be staying with a Spanish-speaking family and another who is majoring in chemistry will be staying with a family where someone is a chemistry teacher.
“Sometimes it’s not the easiest thing to do,” Komoto said of hosting students, though noted it was easier than exchange programs with a one-year commitment.
Komoto has a busy schedule lined out for the students. This includes plane flights, shooting guns, horseback riding, a tour of the Argus and Treasure Valley Community College campus, a trip to Montgomery Farms, golfing, touring Ontario City Hall and fire and police departments, touring the downtown area to pick up charms for charm bracelets, rollerskating in Nampa, a trip to Boise, and a trip to the Owyhee dam and museum. The latter is always done, Komoto said, as the Owyhee Reservoir is “kind of equivalent to the pond they have at Osakasayama, it’s a big water source that irrigates all the land.” She said that and agriculture may be among the reasons the cities picked on another as sisters.
Additionally, Komoto plans to introduce them to American Food while they are here. This includes Burger King, Arby’s, Pizza Hut, Far East and Belly Buster.
The exchange program goes both ways. Komoto said if anyone is interested in going to Japan they just need to let committee members know.
“They pay for the travel, then we arrange the house for them to stay and, basically, once there they are taken care of and treated like royalty,” she said. “There is no expense other than the plane ticket, they take care of them so well.”
Anyone who sees the students while they are out touring around is encouraged to stop and say, “Hi,” Komoto said.
“They are reserved, but not shy,” she said.
A welcome reception is planned for the students at 5 p.m. Monday at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Anybody who would like to attend the Farewell Dinner on March 25 or any of the other activities is urged to RSVP with Komoto at (208) 739-2777 or janetkomoto@gmail.com.
“We are grateful to have maintained this long-time friendship with the citizens of Osakasayama for almost 50 years and we look forward to creating many more memories,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.