Cultural Exchange

Visitors from Osaka-Sayama, Japan, Ontario’s sister city arrive at the Four Rivers Cultural Center Tuesday evening from the Boise airport for a reception with host families. Ontario Mayor Joe Dominick (left) picked up the sister city delegates and transported them to Ontario in 2012.

 File Photo

Ontario residents will be greeting Japanese students from the Ontario Sister City Program. They will be staying with local host families through March 26 while they get immersed in local culture.

The annual program has been on hiatus for several years, with 2019 being the last time students from Osakasayama, Japan, Ontario’s sister city, visited. Students were slated to come in March of 2020 but pulled out at the last minute due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The five students — one young man and four young ladies — who will be visiting this year are part of seven who had originally applied for that year and who have been waiting since then, according to Janet Komoto, who serves on the Sister City Committee.



