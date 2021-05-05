ONTARIO
The city of Ontario is in the process of embarking on a project to replace sewer lines in the city that “are in need of repair as determined by camera inspections and monitoring.”
This information comes from Ontario City Engineer Paul Woods in an email received on Tuesday afternoon.
The city recently submitted an advertisement requesting bids for work on the project and those bids will be received by the city “until 11:30 a.m. local time on June 15, 2021.”
“Area generally includes portions of the lines located between Southwest 7th Street on the west, South Oregon Street on the east, SW 7th Avenue on the north, and SW 11th Avenue on the south,” wrote Woods.
He described how the work to be done will “utilize in-place construction methods” as a way to reduce the possibility of surface level disturbances.
Woods said that this project is not anticipated to cause disruption of services.
“The project is being funded by federal Community Development Block Grant monies awarded through Business Oregon,” he wrote.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s website (hud.gov) explains more about the Community Development Block Grant program saying that the funds provided address needs such as infrastructure and “economic development projects” among other listed uses.
Business Oregon, “an Oregon state agency,” according to its website, “invests in Oregon businesses, communities, and people to promote a globally competitive, diverse, and inclusive economy.”
