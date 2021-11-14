ONTARIO — For students attending schools within the Ontario School District there will soon be a change. The district is moving to a four-day in-person school week starting this week, with Nov. 19 being the first of asynchronous Fridays.
This will continue until the second trimester in 2022. After that, the Ontario School Board of Directors will make a decision to extend the short in-person week or to switch it back to five days.
Impacted parents will have to make a decision regarding child care for their children before the aforementioned date.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Treasure Valley’s Ontario clubhouse is preparing for the changes by extending its hours from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, according to Ontario Clubhouse Director Serene Hooper.
The change is due to 50% of the club's membership being in foster care or parents in need of child care.
The club has 100 members, which is a 50% increase from last year. The increase is mostly in the seventh to the twelfth-grade area thanks to the leadership of Mentor/Youth Coordinator Hope Koranda said, Hooper.
CEO Dana Castellani, who is in charge of oversight for the Ontario and Payette, said those clubhouses are two of the few in the country that offers hot meals to members. Meals are made under the direction of Nutrition Director Scott Farley and assisted by kitchen staff member Rylee Kendall, who makes the meals per state nutritional guidelines.
The meals are paid for by the Childhood Nutrition Program under the USDA, which provides these meals and snacks at no cost to members or parents, as the program is state and federally funded.
She said that for some members, that meal will hold them over to breakfast the next day.
Castellani also said community leaders, such as former Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, like to come in and inspire kids and teens.
The clubhouse has an area where children can do homework, and an area for kids to play games. The teens also have their own area where they can hand out and play video games or other activities.
This is also a buck program where can youth can earn bucks by keeping the clubhouse clean, completing homework, etc. Members are then able to use the bucks to obtain age-appropriate toys and games.
Hooper said that the club could use some donations for the buck store.
Castellani said since Hooper came on board as clubhouse director in May, the overall operation of the Ontario clubhouse has been approved with increased membership.
Hooper worked as a fifth-grade teacher at the Weiser School District prior to coming on as clubhouse director. She worked as a teacher for a year but decided to change careers, as the experience as a teacher wasn’t what she had hoped it would be.
The newspaper visited the Ontario Clubhouse on Nov. 10, when the first- to sixth-graders had a special guest speaker from Four Rivers Community School, senior Ignacia Solis, who gave a presentation on dental hygiene. Following her talk, the kids played dental hygiene bingo and were asked to match what foods are healthy for their teeth on a homemade drawing of teeth that Solis had made. As she was taping up the drawing on the board, kids started assisting her with where to tape the drawing.
The club will be bringing up its STEM trailer from Payette to its Ontario clubhouse on Nov. 18.
The Ontario clubhouse will be closed from Nov. 22-26 closed to members for the Thanksgiving holiday.
