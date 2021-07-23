ONTARIO — On Thursday, Alameda and May Roberts elementary schools hosted a drive-thru family night, where the parents of the elementary students that were in summer school got the opportunity to meet their child’s teacher. Additionally, the schools prepared some gifts to hand out to the students and their families.
At Alameda Elementary, they handed out gifts such as dental kits, books, a wonder box, a splash pad voucher, and a free chicken dinner from Albertsons. At May Roberts Elementary, they handed out a bundle of books, dental kits, splash pad vouchers, and Little Caesar’s Pizza.
The summer school staff utilized the space in the back parking lots of the schools by setting up a drive through that had different stations to stop at as they progressed through the parking lot.
At May Roberts, each station was worked by the teachers from each grade. It started with the fifth grade, followed by fourth, after that was the third grade, and it concluded with the bi-national teacher. At Alameda Elementary, each station was dedicated to the different gifts that they were handing out the students.
At each school, at the end of the drive through was a station that was run by the Oregon Health Department to offer vaccines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.