ONTARIO — The Ontario School District Budget Committee will be meeting with the district’s Board of Directors on Monday night to discuss the budget. The meeting will be held via Zoom and is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Monday.

More information, including how to join the meeting remotely, can be found online at https://bit.ly/2ZQjyxy.

