ONTARIO — Following multiple investigations in the school year, the Ontario School District has exceeded its annual legal budget for the 2019-20 school year. As such, money had to be used from elsewhere to cover the extra expenses.
According to Ontario School District Director of Finance Mary Jo Evers, the district has spent $27,834 as of late-June. Evers said the district’s annual legal expenditures budget is $25,000.
This is the first time in the last three school years that the budget for legal fees has reached the spending cap. In the past two years, the legal budget hasn’t gone past $20,000, Evers said.
All of the spending done has been in connection with Ontario School Board of Directors matters, including the “8C School District Administration Request,” an unsigned document which sought the resignation of board members Eric Evans and Derrick Draper, claiming to be from multiple, unnamed school district administrators.
The breakdown of this school year’s legal spending on matters pertaining to Board issues follows:
• $8,904: Investigation into the “8C School District Administration Request” document from the fall, looking into improper conduct by Evans and Draper.
• $2,030: To Yturri Rose LLP, as Brian Difonzo has been present at all school board meetings since February.
• $14,402: Investigation by the Board into the tort claim filed by Evans, advising the board that it should start a proper investigation into certain points made in the claim.
• $2,497: To Hungerford Law Firm, investigating the tort claim filed by Evans.
Evers said that this was the first time in the last three school years that the budget for legal fees reaches the spending cap. In the past two years, the annual legal budget hasn’t gone past $20,000.
The tort claim was filed by Evans on Jan. 13, alleging that he has “been subject to libel, defamation, bullying, harassment and retaliation by fourteen unnamed administrators via the ‘8C School District Administration Request.’”
Evans listed 36 different allegations that were made against him in the document. In April, three members of the Ontario School Board (Evans and Chairman Mike Blackaby recused themselves) voted to hire Hungerford Law Firm to investigate three items from Evans’ tort claim.
Hungerford’s findings were sent to School Board Vice-Chairwoman Renae Corn (who took the lead on the investigation as Blackaby is named in the tort claim) in May. The School Board has not yet met to discuss the legal findings and has not yet voted to accept them.
Notably, the unsigned document was looked over by Hungerford (who the Board of Directors hired themselves) in September of 2019. Hungerford found that Evans and Draper were not guilty of breaking any laws and argued that many of the accusations from the document were not entirely true.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.