ONTARIO — Like many other Oregon schools, the Ontario School District is asking members of the community their thoughts about reopening the schools at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The survey can be found at the Ontario School District website at https://bit.ly/2VA2Sar.
The Oregon Department of Education released its initial guidance for reopening amidst the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in early June.
The guidance includes that schools must create new classroom sizes based on having 35 square feet per person (the total square footage of a classroom does not include furniture and the teacher has to be taken into account).
Some other guidance includes creating student cohorts to minimize spread among students and to help with contact tracing, and also having all staff members of schools wearing face protection (masks or face shields).
Schools will be mandated to keep close track of all students, including questioning students on their personal health and doing temperature checks.
All public schools in Oregon were closed in mid-March following an executive order from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown due to the pandemic.
