ONTARIO — The Ontario School District Board of Directors is expected to take a vote at its upcoming meeting on Jan. 31 on whether renew the contract for Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu, according to Ontario School District Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Taryn Smith.
Albisu’s contract is the first item under the business portion of the district’s agenda for the upcoming meeting.
The superintendent’s contract is up in March. The contract requires the board to give her 12 months’ notice of non-renewal. This step was not taken by the board following her annual evaluation in March of 2021.
A letter that provided details of Albisu’s evaluation, which was released to the public on April 5, was backdated to March 15. It states that while it “represents a consensus of the Ontario School Board of Directors, it does not reflect the opinion of the individual board members.” Some of those board members who were involved in the evaluation process, including Eric Evans, Craig Geddes and Blanca Rodriguez still serve on the board.
The board could not come to a consensus in the evaluation or letter reflecting items from the evaluation, because board Rodriguez diverged from the group on agreeing to the final documents, which she stated included items that were based on opinion and not fact.
The letter stated that Albisu has fulfilled her contractual obligations, and applauds highlights, such as leadership and vision for the district, growth in the 2020-21 school year, collaboration with community health authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to provide students with continued education opportunities amidst ever-changing state guidance, negotiating contracts with teachers and implementing district-wide systems and instructional support.
It also said that noted Albisu’s areas of needed improvement, including her relationship with the board, community engagement through listening sessions and other methods, and consistent and effective communication between all employees, elected officials, and stakeholders.
Before the board’s last meeting in December, Taryn Smith, public information officer for the Ontario School District confirmed that the board had still not responded to a Civil Rights complaint, alleging sexual discrimination and retaliation which was filed on Albisu’s behalf by the Civil Rights Division of Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries in July of 2021.
