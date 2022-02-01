ONTARIO — The superintendent of Ontario schools will get another three years at the helm of the Ontario School District.
The decision was a close call, with the Ontario School District Board of Directors during its meeting on Monday voting 3-2 to renew the contract for Superintendent Nicole Albisu. Board members Eric Evans and Craig Geddes voted no.
Vice-Chairwoman Blanca Rodriguez put forth a motion to renew Albisu’s contract for three years; this was seconded by board member Matt Stringer.
During discussion following that, Evans and Geddes each attempted to motion for a one-year renewal of Albisu’s contract, saying a three-year renewal was too long. However, neither was unable to get a second.
Evans and Geddes both voted no.
It’s noteworthy that Evans name appears in a a Civil Rights complaint, alleging sexual discrimination and retaliation, which was filed on Albisu’s behalf by the Civil Rights Division of Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries in July of 2021. Furthermore, Evans was censured by the board in April of 2021 for his behavior regarding interactions with school district employees, including Albisu.
Rodriguez and Board Chairman Tom Greco will meet with Albisu in February to conduct her evaluation and to talk about negotiating the terms of her renewed contract.
Greco expressed his appreciation to the board, thanking them for having “candid and honest discussions,” along with sharing their thoughts and ideas from themselves and their constituents.
Greco also said that he hoped they [the board] could “move forward now, and continue to work together to help our children, to do what is best for kids.”
In other action, the board voted unanimously to approve an audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which was reported to have no significant issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.