ONTARIO — The Ontario School District Board of Directors during its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 31, voted to approve following policies: ACB-Every Student Belongs and ACB-AR-Bias Incident Complaint Procedure.
According to the Every Student Belongs policy that was released before Monday’s meeting the district aims to “close the achievement gap within our diverse student population and work to remove the barriers that stand in the way of our student’s educational successes. Understanding and celebrating our community’s rich diversity lends to our commitment to ensuring an equitable and respectful learning environment for every student, family, and staff member regardless of: Race, Gender, Gender Identity, Sexual Orientation, Socioeconomic Status, Ability, Home, or First Language, Religion, National Origin, Age, and Physical Appearance.”
The policy also said that all students are entitled to a “high-quality educational experience, free from discrimination or harassment” based on the aforementioned items.
The policy also applies to employees who are “Entitled to work in an environment that is free from discrimination or harassment,” on the same items as the students.
The other policy that was approved and was also available before the meeting was the ACB-AR-Bias Incident Complaint Procedure.
The policy addresses the procedure that is to take place following a “Bias incident,” meaning an incident that took place regarding “A hostile expression of animus toward another person,” relating to the other person’s perceived race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or national origin.
An incident could also include derogatory language or behavior.
The policy also provided steps when a person is impacted by a biased incident or display of a symbol of hate.
The steps give instructions to a staff member who learns of a potential incident on what to do and how to report the incident without delay to a building or program administrator.
The administrator will then acknowledge the receipt of the complaint and conduct an investigation to any complaint of a biased incident.
Staff responding to the incident, “commit to taking immediate action” and to “commit to preventing further harm against those persons impacted from taking place.”
Educational components and redirection procedures may include addressing the history and impact of bias and hate; advancing the safety and healing of those impacted by bias and hate; promoting accountability and transformation for people who cause harm and promoting the transformation of the conditions that perpetuated the harm.
The administrator must also consider “Whether the behavior implicates other district policies or civil rights laws and if so respond accordingly.”
All persons impacted by the act will be provided with information relating to the investigation and outcome of the investigation including the following: Notice that an investigation has been initiated; Notice when an investigation has been completed;
Findings of the investigation and the final determination based on those findings; Actions taken to remedy a person’s behavior and prevent reoccurrence; and when applicable, the legal citation of any law prohibiting disclosure of any information described above, and an explanation of how that law applies to the current situation.
The policy also provides an appeals process if the complainant or a respondent wishes to appeal the decision of the administrator which can be made to the superintendent after five days after receipt of the administrator’s response to the complaint.
If the complainant or respondent is still not satisfied, a written appeal may be filed with the board of directors and up to the deputy superintendent of public instruction if necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.