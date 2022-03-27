Ben Peterson walks back to his seat to a round of applause from attendees at the Ontario School Board of Directors meeting in August of 2019. The board will open its meetings back up to an in-person format, after having only allowed the public in via Zoom participation since June of 2021. It's next meeting is Monday at the Ontario School District Office.
ONTARIO — After more than nine months, members of the public will be able to attend Ontario School District Board of Directors meetings in person. Public attendance had been available online since the last time those meetings were in an open format.
On March 24, the Ontario School Board of Directors announced that this will begin at its March board meeting, with members of the public allowed to attend in person. The meeting will also be available via Zoom for those who prefer not to attend in-person.
The March board meeting is on Monday and will be held at the Ontario School District Office. A work session begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular session at 7 p.m.
The last time the Ontario School Board allowed members of the public to attend was in June of 2021. Since then, meetings were limited in capacity, according to ODE/OHA social distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
