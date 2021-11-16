ONTARIO — During the regular Monday board meeting of the Ontario School District Board of Directors things did not go to plan.
Board Chairman Tom Greco was supposed to read an apology letter from the board to Ontario High School Principal Jodi Elizondo, which was voted on during the October meeting.
However, the board at the start of its regular session, instead voted to read a letter from Elizondo herself, during the business section, which was also the last item of the meeting. Board Director Eric Evan’s recused himself for the vote, but remained in his seat as the vote took place.
The letter was addressed to the entire Ontario School District Board of Directors to which Elizondo requested that Greco read the letter during the public comments session on her behalf as she did not have the proper “virtual configuration,” to read the letter herself.
Greco then read the entire letter to the board of directors and those who were watching online via Zoom that said in part that she at first thought that with “The new board configuration [that] began this fall, I felt safe enough to ask for a public apology to help mitigate the damage done to the high school and to my [Elizondo] professional and personal reputation by members of the board who abused their platform and the imbalance of power, knowing I was forced to be silent. To avoid potential legal action to remedy this wrong, I formally asked this current board for a public apology.”
However, she said during the October board meeting she watched as the board “took a vote on whether or not they should have their attorney engage in communication with me [Elizondo] about issuing a public apology and having me [Elizondo] sign a Hold Harmless agreement that would prevent future legal action,” something that she was willing to do to “start the healing” and to “move beyond this for our district.”
Elizondo said that “Despite the evidence discovered by they’re [the district’s] own investigator, Directors Evans and [Craig] Geddes voted no. I [Elizondo] was sincerely hoping they would take that opportunity to redeem themselves and demonstrate reflection and a commitment to the health of our district and the community they serve, which is their primary role. I [Elizondo] am unable to see any logic in the refusal to acknowledge their own investigator’s findings on an ethical level, as well as the potential legal liability they continue to bring upon the district and the constant distraction from our real work. Their inability to learn from and acknowledge mistakes confirms to me that their behavior towards me is likely to continue in some capacity, despite what it does to our school and community. For this reason, I [Elizondo] regret to say I am unable to sign the Hold Harmless agreement.”
Elizondo also said that to maintain her legal rights for future protection of the behaviors by former board director Derrick Draper and Evans that she would “formally rescinding,” her request “for a public apology.”
She then thanked Ontario High School staff for their constant commitment to kids and their support of her during the ordeal.
Elizondo also thanked Greco, Board Director Matt Stringer and Vice Chairwoman Blanca Rodriguez for their steadfast and selfless service to the Ontario School District,” and that their understanding of when a wrong has been committed and their attempt to make it right is noticed and an “example of the type of board our community needs.”
Elizondo’s letter closed with a message for Geddes, Evans and Draper saying “Director Geddes and Director Evans, it is important to me that you know that although I will be cautious and protective until shown I do not have to, I have personally forgiven you for your actions that have brought harm to me and those I care about. I also extend this forgiveness to Derrick Draper. I realize you did not ask for this, but this extension of forgiveness brings me peace and closure and my hope is it affects you in a positive way.”
Concluding the speech, Geddes asked if he could respond to the investigation and Elizondo’s letter saying he “Would like to make it very clear to those listening and whoever may be listening to this, I have never one time been found in violation of board policy, ethical violations or legal violations.”
He said that he has been “mucked into things that happened prior to me [Geddes] being on this board. I have only been here for a year, I was not here for the full two years,” before the investigation.
Geddes said he was “Ready to move on, we act as a board, the board voted for an apology letter. I may not have voted for it, but we act as a board and I was ready to move forward with the consensus because that is what a board member should do.”
Geddes said that he believed that Elizondo’s letter was a “personal attack” on him that was “unfounded and regrettably, it was read in a public meeting,” and was an “attack” on his character.
Geddes reiterated that he had never been found in violation of board policy, ethical violations or legal violations.
After Geddes concluded, Evans immediately motioned to adjourn, seconded by Rodriguez, which was when the board all voted to adjourn the meeting.
The next meeting will be on Jan. 24, 2022, as the board voted last month to cancel the December meeting in light of the upcoming holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.