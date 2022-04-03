Ontario Middle School

This undated photo shows the reader board on the campus of the Ontario Middle School on Southwest Second Avenue.

 The Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — On March 28, the Ontario School Board of Directors met for its monthly meeting to discuss a large number of topics. However, during the board bits portion of the meeting, board member Craig Geddes brought up the topic of a four-day week.

“The board wants to get this right. This is a very important decision,” said Geddes during the school board meeting.

Geddes continued to request feedback from the community regarding the four-day week, and mentioned that the community can provide feedback through email or public comment.

This is an ongoing topic, stemmed from the discussion of returning to a five-day week following spring break.

However, a discussion about going back to a four-day week took place at the Feb. board meeting. During the meeting, the board asked the district administration to put together additional data regarding a four-day workweek model.

During the discussion in Feb., Superintendent Nikki Albisu mentioned that the school has never been a typical five-day week, due to the extended learning opportunities.

She previously told the board that the school offers a plethora of after-school programs, along with various educational camps throughout the summer.

A four-day week “would be no different,” for the district, according to Albisu.



