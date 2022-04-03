ONTARIO — On March 28, the Ontario School Board of Directors met for its monthly meeting to discuss a large number of topics. However, during the board bits portion of the meeting, board member Craig Geddes brought up the topic of a four-day week.
“The board wants to get this right. This is a very important decision,” said Geddes during the school board meeting.
Geddes continued to request feedback from the community regarding the four-day week, and mentioned that the community can provide feedback through email or public comment.
This is an ongoing topic, stemmed from the discussion of returning to a five-day week following spring break.
However, a discussion about going back to a four-day week took place at the Feb. board meeting. During the meeting, the board asked the district administration to put together additional data regarding a four-day workweek model.
During the discussion in Feb., Superintendent Nikki Albisu mentioned that the school has never been a typical five-day week, due to the extended learning opportunities.
She previously told the board that the school offers a plethora of after-school programs, along with various educational camps throughout the summer.
A four-day week “would be no different,” for the district, according to Albisu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.