Ontario School Board will have lawyer present to evaluate superintendent

The deadline for the Ontario School Board to complete Superintendent Nikki Albisu’s annual evaluation has come and gone, as the board was unable to find a lawyer in time to sit with them while they conduct the evaluation this year — a move not typical of years past. Board member Craig Geddes at the last board meeting on Feb. 22 was tasked with finding an attorney, but did not meet the Feb. 28 deadline for the evaluation.
According to Chairwoman Renae Corn, in an email on March 2, the board did finally find a local attorney to facilitate the evaluation, and they were trying to find a date to do the evaluation.
The evaluation is now slated to take place on Monday, according to Albisu, who told the newspaper that she has requested the board have the evaluation in open session. Ontario School Board Policy CBG for evaluating the superintendent and the Oregon School Boards Association state that evaluations can be done in public on request.
A notice of special meeting sent to the paper for Monday’s meeting states that it will start in open session then move to executive session under ORS 192.660 (2) (i) and may move back to open session. The law cited on the meeting notice is to “review and evaluate the employment-related performance of the chief executive officer of any public body, a public officer, employee or staff member who does not request an open hearing.”
During a phone call on Saturday, Corn said that the attorney recommended she ask Albisu what she wanted, and confirmed that Albisu did request an open hearing. Corn also said Albisu and the attorney were still in communication over that and she didn’t know whether things would change “between now and Monday.”
She declined to name the attorney selected for the evaluation saying she wasn’t sure if she could ahead of Monday’s meeting.
What form to use?
One of the issues discussed by the board at its Feb. 22 meeting was whether to use a new form to evaluate Albisu, as had been brought up in one of the training sessions with OSBA during the latter half of 2020. But board members thought switching to a new form after they had agreed to evaluate her on the old form at the beginning of her evaluation period could be problematic, opting instead to stick with the old form.
In an email on Feb. 23, Corn said that in 2020, the board changed the way it evaluated the superintendent from an average to a consensus, per training with Steve Kelly from OSBA. She said he “trained the boards that for the board to speak with one voice, we needed to come to a consensus.”
The new method talked about at the Feb. 22 meeting is a new form, Corn explained, that “is fillable and looks to be easier for placing evidences right side by side with evaluation standard.”
Board member Blanca Rodriguez suggested if the old form was used, the board should have a mediator.
“We really like third party opinions, so it would be very helpful,” she said.
Other board members agreed.
The board decided to stay with the older form for the evaluation.
Corn points out conflicts of interest
During the board meeting, Evans recommended using Dustin Martinsen who works for Butler & Looney P.C. in Vale. He had also recommended Martinsen in the work session when the board was discussing finding a new attorney of record. Evans said Martinsen had approached him, and that he had worked with Martinsen on a previous project.
However, in both the work session and the regular meeting, Corn said she was uncomfortable using Martinsen for two reasons. She said the first was that Martinsen works out of board member Derrick Draper’s father-in-law’s office, which she sees as a conflict of interest. The second reason Corn said was that Draper’s father-in-law had been her family’s attorney for many years. She added that it may set the board up to be in the same position they are in right now with their current attorney of record.
Rodriguez also suggested trying to find someone else, even someone through the OSBA.
Evans and Draper insisted in both the work session and board meeting they believed there was no conflict of interest, and that Martinsen wouldn’t put himself in that position, with Draper insisting they put it to vote.
Corn cautioned the board that they had been counseled by OSBA trainers that during the evaluation period “it’s very important we come to a consensus, and not necessarily always with majority rule.”
Geddes said he was willing to go with other attorneys, and was ultimately tasked with finding one.
Why a new attorney?
The Ontario School District has a request for proposals open for a new attorney of record. The designated attorney of record as of July 2020 is Yturri Rose for 2020-21, and Brian DiFonzo has served as the attorney. However, the board felt it was a conflict of interest as his wife works at the school, and is still seeking to replace the attorney of record.
Ontario Middle School Lisa Longoria asked how DiFonzo’s conflict of interest was any different to having Martinson represent them, and Corn said she did not know.
Rodriguez also asked Evans what the difference was and he answered that his opinion was “in a small community like ours we’re going to find that everybody knows everybody.” He said also that a marriage was a totally different conflict than just being associated with someone.
Corn said she felt they needed to look for attorneys outside the area and that after visiting with the head attorney at OSBA that they could send the RFP out through networks.
Board member Derrick Draper said he disagreed, that they needed someone who knew the area, and that it was important they have a local attorney they could counsel with and receive counsel from.
Rodriguez questioned whether the board should seek legal advice on the conflicts of interest.
Geddes urged putting out a request for proposal for an attorney again, and that is now open through March 8.
Others say atypical to use lawyer
Officials at other school districts in the area say it is not commonplace to use a lawyer to evaluate the superintendent as the OSBA encourages it to be a collaborative process.
In Adrian, director of finance Jen Nelson said that while she had only worked their for four years, she looked into executive session minutes as well as asked the past high school principal who worked there for 14 years.
“We have never hired a lawyer to assist in a superintendent evaluation,” she wrote in an email on Feb. 23.
Audrie Tracy, administrative assistant at Nyssa School District said she had not heard of it before.
She said OSBA attorneys are available and do trainings on assorted programs and processes, including that of evaluating a superintendent.
“We’ve gone through the steps and what to do,” said Tracy, who has worked at the district for 16 years. “As far as one sitting in on a meeting, I don’t know that we’ve ever done that.”
A request for comment from OSBA about having a lawyer sit in on an evaluation was not returned by deadline
The OSBA’s website states that evaluating the superintendent is one of the board’s most important responsibilities and among those things it accomplishes, is developing a good relationship between the board and superintendent, which was cited by the board as “gravely strained” in Albisu’s last evaluation.
