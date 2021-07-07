ONTARIO — The Ontario School Board of Directors met for it’s most recent regular meeting on June 28. All board members were in attendance. Out of the many topics discussed in the board meeting, the board was brought the second readings of a plethora of policy amendments. Policies KL, KL-AR, JB, GBNA, GBNA-AR were brought to the board with the corrected changes discussed in a past meeting.
Policies KL and KL-AR are related to public complaints and the procedures taken following the complaint. The policy states the process that should be taken in regards to whom the complaint is against, including positions such as teachers, administration, and the board.
Board member Eric Evans proposed tabling changes to policies KL and KL-AR; this was seconded by board member Craig Geddes, and passed unanimously.
Policy JB relates to an equal educational opportunity in order to allow every student the same opportunity.
The policy states that, “Every student of the district will be given equal educational opportunities regardless of age, sex, sexual orientation, race, religion, color, national origin, disability, marital status, familial status parental status, linguistic background, culture, socioeconomic status, capability or geographic location.”
In addition to stating that, “No student will be excluded from participating in, denied the benefits of, or subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity conducted by the district or denied access to facilities in the district.”
This amendment was motioned by board member Evans, and seconded by board member Blanca Rodriguez; resulting in a unanimous vote for yes.
These are GBNA and GBNA-AR are related to hazing, harassment, intimidation, bullying, menacing, or cyberbullying; as well as the procedures taken to investigate the situations.
Policy GBNA states an overview of the two policies, in addition to stating that violations will be subject to consequences and will result in appropriate remedial action which may include discipline, up to and including dismissal. Policy GBNA-AR states the definitions of all of the forms of harassment listed, as well as the procedures that will be taken regarding a situation that is classified under this category.
Policy GBNA was motioned by board member Evans, and seconded by board member Rodriguez; it passed unanimously.
Policy GBNA-AR was motioned by board member Evans, and seconded by board member Rodriguez; resulting in a unanimous vote.
