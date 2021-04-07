ONTARIO
Pursuant to the evaluation taking place in a public setting, the Ontario School Board of Directors has publicly released the final version of the letter to Superintendent Nicole Albisu that will go in her file along with her evaluation for the 2020-21 contract year.
Albisu has one year remaining on her contract, which the board opted not to renew until revisiting the matter on March 15, 2022. This was established during the last of three public meetings held for the purpose of the evaluation. It is noteworthy that the contract requires the board to give her 12 months notice of non-renewal.
It is also noteworthy that while the last meeting for the evaluation was held March 22, revisions were to be made to the letter following that meeting. The revised letter which was released to the public on April 5 was backdated to March 15. The deadline for the board to evaluate the superintendent was Feb. 28, which was not met for several reasons, including hiring an attorney for the process and the board “arguing amongst ourselves,” over the evaluation document according to Chairwoman Renae Corn.
The revision to the letter included at the top that while it “represents a consensus of the Ontario School Board of Directors, it does not reflect the opinion of the individual board members.”
This is due to the fact that the board could not come to a consensus in the evaluation or letter reflecting items from the evaluation, because board member Blanca Rodriguez diverged from the group on agreeing to the final documents, which she said included items that were based on opinion and not fact. That 4-to-1 vote was not included in the letter.
The letter states that Albisu has fulfilled her contractual obligations, and applauds highlights, such as leadership and vision for the district, growth over the past year, collaboration with community health authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to provide students with continued education opportunities amidst ever-changing state guidance, negotiating contracts with teachers and implementing district wide systems and instructional support.
It also notes areas of needed improvement, including her relationship with the board, community engagement through listening sessions and other methods, and consistent and effective communication between all employees, elected officials and stakeholders.
“The OSD Board of Directors commends your fortitude and flexibility this past year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate your service to the students, their families, and the entire community as you have worked tirelessly to embrace new ways of delivering lessons and meals, as well as providing other types of supports for students and families,” reads the letter.
“It is reassuring to know that dedicated professionals who are employed by the Ontario School District have stepped up this last year to continue to provide educational opportunities for the students of our district,” it reads. “Your abilities to overcome the challenges that have become routine in the ‘New’ normal are amazing! Thank you so very much!”
