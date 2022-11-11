This undated photo shows the reader board on the campus of the Ontario Middle School on Southwest Second Avenue. A news school will be build on that campus which will house sixth-graders and is expected to be completed for the 2024-25 school year.
ONTARIO — The Ontario School District Board of Directors has selected Design West as the contractor for the proposed new school building for Ontario sixth-graders. The estimated opening of the new school is slated to open by the 2024-25 school year.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $13 million, with the funds being made up of grant money and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money, which includes reserve funding set aside by the district over the years.
A special board meeting was held on Nov. 7 to consider the bids. Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu said the district interviewed two firms for [architecture and engineering]. Those were Lombard Conrad Architects, of Boise, and Design West, of Meridian.
A spreadsheet comparing the scores given by the evaluation committee was shared by Ontario High School Maintenance / Grounds Supervisor Andrew Kressly. He shared with the board a document he created detailing the amounts quoted by each company and their subsequent scores.
The evaluation committee comprises Albisu, Kressly, Ontario High School Director of Finance Devin Collins, Ontario High School Maintenance Director Bob Bennett, Ontario Middle School Principal Lisa Longoria and Ontario High School Principal Ken Martinez.
Some of the criteria on the evaluation included resources, design, project approach, compensation schedule, and reference checks. Lombard Conrad received a total score of 221 compared to Design West’s total score of 238.6.
The final numbers for the projects from the companies are as follows: Sixth grade building — Design West = $668,440, Lombard Conrad = $938,750; High school window replacement — Design West = $103,508, Lombard Conrad = $202,000.
A follow-up email with Andrea Salazar on Nov. 9 said that the round of bid interviews were conducted in the same day and “administrators took their time to make their decision after hearing from both of them.”
Director Eric Evans motioned for the approval of Design West’s project bid, which was seconded by Vice Chairwoman Blanca Rodriguez.
