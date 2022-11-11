Ontario Middle School

This undated photo shows the reader board on the campus of the Ontario Middle School on Southwest Second Avenue. A news school will be build on that campus which will house sixth-graders and is expected to be completed for the 2024-25 school year.

 The Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — The Ontario School District Board of Directors has selected Design West as the contractor for the proposed new school building for Ontario sixth-graders. The estimated opening of the new school is slated to open by the 2024-25 school year.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $13 million, with the funds being made up of grant money and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money, which includes reserve funding set aside by the district over the years.



Tags

Load comments