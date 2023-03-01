ONTARIO — During its Feb. 27 meeting, the Ontario School District Board of Directors learned about integrated guidance in a presentation given by Jodi Elizondo. The former high school principal is now is the director of district improvement initiatives and grants.
“Integrated guidance is new this year,” Elizondo told the board.
In her first slide she showed five grants: High School Success (HSS), Student Investment Account (SIA), Continuous Improvement Planning (CIP), Career & Technical Education (CTE) and Early Indicator and Intervention Systems (EIIS). Of these grant programs, each comes with its own application process, set of deadlines and requirements and “it’s been very sloppy, historically.”
“The state of Oregon has decided to put them all under one umbrella called “integrated guidance,” said Elizondo.
She described how the focus for the main grants is on populations of people who have “been historically underserved,” saying that “we have a high number of these populations in our district.”
The process for how the district is to spend its money on these items begins with “engagement” and engaging with as many different groups “that would ideally represent the focus groups, as well,” explained Elizondo.
She said that in gathering information through different engagement techniques (Tiger Talks, OHS Student Survey, Migrant PAC, etc.) some common themes emerged in the data. These included safety, mental health, academics and college opportunities. The data will be used by the superintendent, the board of directors and other supervisors to make decisions.
Elizondo gave a breakdown of the expected fund allocations with their “allowable uses.” She explained how several outreach programs are available to direct funds toward including band resource expansion, after school programs and the community outreach program — Latinos in Action.
She said that “high school success” measures for the 2023-24 school year will focus on programs and activities to keep students connected and “feeling included.” Two programs Elizondo mentioned were a boxing program and an E-sports program. The latter of these is video-game based with players skills showcased during events offered via livestream.
