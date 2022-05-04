This photo shows the Ontario School District office. According to data from the Oregon Department of Education, Ontario had the most Hispanic/Latino students of any other district in Malheur County during the 2020-21 school year. In contrast, the majority of its teachers are white.
ONTARIO — Discussions to move Ontario schools back to a four-day week will continue today, with the school board expected to vote on that, as well another proposal during a special meeting at 4 p.m.
The meeting will be in the boardroom at the District Office, 195 S.W. Third Avenue. Members of the public are urged to attend in person or online via Zoom at https://bit.ly/4day_meeting.
It’s worth noting that the board currently has an open position and is aiming to interview candidates during a special meeting on May 9. Without a fifth member at today’s meeting, if the board splits a vote, it would result in no action taken.
During a work session on March 28, Superintendent Nikki Albisu and Director of Public Relations Taryn Smith shared a presentation on research that has been done regarding a four-day week, breaking down pros and cons into lists and showing where the information was gathered.
Albisu noted they had been gauging the interest of the community with a survey that had 700 to 800 respondents, noting that staff and parents saw the benefit of a four-day week noting pressures from COVID-19.
In considering moving to a four-day week, Friday would become a catch-all day.
Albisu told the board that there was no financial reason for doing so and it was also not a reason to shut down on Fridays. Moreover, it could improve attendance and help students who are working jobs.
She noted that the district would want to ensure challenges with food insecurities have been dealt with.
Smith noted that 80% of survey respondents were in favor of a shorter week.
Comments from teachers included that a three-day weekend also helped families with personal lives, noting that with sporting events on Fridays, those students often don’t attend school that day, anyway.
Geddes noted during that meeting that the board wanted to get it right, urging the community to provide more feedback for consideration through email or public comment.
During today’s session, the Ontario School District Board of Directors is also expected to discuss or approve a bid for elementary wellness paths.
