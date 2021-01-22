ONTARIO

Ontario School District Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly board meeting on Jan. 25 via Zoom at 7 p.m.

Board members and the public will both be attending via the Zoom meeting software platform due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The statement goes on to say that the district “values public input” and encourages anyone with written public comments to submit them to Jolene Masterson, Board Secretary via email: jmasterson@ontario.k12.or.us. Submissions must be received no later than Jan. 21.

The agenda for the meeting includes items such as approval of graduation exercises and “topics for future meetings.”

Tags

Load comments